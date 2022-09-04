Sons of the American Revolution award certificates to Eagle Scouts

The New River Valley Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution attended a Court of Honor at St. Michael Lutheran Church in Blacksburg on Aug. 25, held by Scout Troop 158. On behalf of the National Society, Sons of the American Revolution, Carolyn Newbill and Patrick Davis were recognized for attaining the rank of Eagle Scout, Scouting's highest rank.

It takes much work and effort to attain the Merit Badges and to plan and perform the community improvement project that is required to reach this lofty goal. It is most proper for our future citizen leaders to be honored.

- Submitted by Rev. Terry Blevins, acting president, New River Valley Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution