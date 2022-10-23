St. Paul’s celebrates anniversary

What a grand day we had on Sept. 25 as St. Paul United Methodist Church celebrated 60 years in our present location!

We had almost 250 people present for worship, fellowship and a fine luncheon sponsored by the church. Not a single solitary soul went home hungry, or if they did, it was their own fault!

At the celebration we had the son of “building minister” the Rev. Ira L. Astin: his son Ira L. “Tommy” Astin, and his wife and daughter and granddaughter. Also present was the son of the chairman of the Building Committee, Evans L. “Buddy” King Jr. All had a grand time reliving the first Sunday of dedication for the new church. One of the events of the morning was the presenting of a “dedication shovel” from Buddy to Tommy. It was an emotional time for both of them and for all of us!

As we prepare for the future, we consider what 60 years has meant for the present church and our ministry in Christiansburg, and what the next 60 years and beyond will mean for us. We are an older congregation with some new and younger families, and we seek to find ways to include them, minister to our older folks, and reach out to new people in our community.

We also are planning new forms and styles of ministry and service to others, and to maintain what has always been the attitude and disposition of the United Methodist Church — “Open Hands, Open Hearts, and Open Doors” — in a time when traditional churches are dealing with current issues of inclusion, being relevant to contemporary lifestyles and family dynamics, and in general being relevant to the lives and needs of others.

Our current minister, the Rev. J. Michael Derflinger, is an exciting preacher, a compassionate pastor, and an insightful leader in helping us develop new means and strategies for St. Paul’s presence in our community. In this his second year with us, Pastor Mike has helped to form interest groups for young adults, millennials, children and youth, without losing sight of the needs of Baby Boomers, families with children and grandchildren, and singles. Pastor Mike has helped us have a vision for the future which may well be our strength as we move into the next 60 years at St. Paul United Methodist Church in the town of Christiansburg, the county of Montgomery and the rest of the world!

We are excited for what the future holds and for the challenges and opportunities that are ahead of us! We ask God to guide and direct us, that we may well be a blessing to others and a source of help and hope and love. The future for us looks bright and promising and hopeful!

- Submitted by Doug Kanney