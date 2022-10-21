Two selected as PCPS Students of the Month

Pulaski County Public Schools and Pulaski County Middle School are proud to recognize Tavares “TJ” Moye-Scott and Todd Schoolfield as Students of the Month. Both students were selected by the eighth-grade team to be recognized at the October board meeting. These two young men were selected because they exemplify good character, citizenship and academic achievement.

TJ Moye-Scott’s favorite subject in school is science because he loves hands-on activities, but he feels that he is best at math. He plays defensive end on the football team. When he is not in school, he loves to train in the fitness room at the high school and play video games with friends. He loves his teachers in eighth grade and is looking forward to meeting more good teachers at the high school. He has not yet decided his future plans but hopes to make that decision once he is in high school.

Todd Schoolfield’s favorite subject in school is math and he is currently taking Algebra I. He also enjoys the Retro Game Club on Club Day at school and says he is pretty good at Mario. Outside of school he likes to play soccer at home and video games with friends. For high school he is most looking forward to making new friends. His future plan is to become a Special Education teacher and hopes to teach math.

- Submitted by David Gravely