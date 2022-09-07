VTWC Welcome Reception returns to The Grove

Dr. Laura Sands, wife of Virginia Tech president Tim Sands, and honorary president of Virginia Tech Women’s Club, will welcome guests for the VTWC Welcome Reception at The Grove on Thursday, Sept. 15, from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

After a two-year hiatus from The Grove due to COVID-19, Laura Sands and Sue Bentley, president of VTWC, are pleased to host the annual event back at the home of Tech’s president. Refreshments, fellowship, and an opportunity to be inside this historical home are always a highlight of the year for VTWC.

“We are very pleased to be able to return to The Grove, our traditional venue for starting VTWC activities each year," said Bentley. "Our longstanding members will be able to welcome new members in an elegant setting.”

The Welcome Reception is an opportunity for all women to learn about the many activities offered by the VTWC. One mission of the group is to raise money to award scholarships to women at Virginia Tech. Rosemary Hartman from Ways & Means stated: “Our goal is to provide financial support for deserving women students. We want to encourage them by allowing them to realize their dreams in higher education. They are our future.”

In 1972, Catherine Ann Doherty received the first $500 scholarship from the organization. Fifty years later, in 2021-2022, 16 outstanding undergraduates received $1,800 each for a total of $28,800 in scholarships from VTWC. The recipients have been invited to the reception, and Taylor Fitchett will speak as their representative.

Service is an integral part of the organization. Volunteers provide time and resources to address issues like food insecurity at VT and give support to groups such as the Women’s Resource Center. Many activities promote lifelong learning. Luncheons with programs are held quarterly throughout the year. The first Luncheon will be on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Blacksburg Country Club. Anne Campbell will present a program on the plans for the Sojourn Center, an inpatient hospice center. The Service group will be collecting needed items for the Market at VT at the luncheon.

Travel and Tours offers members the chance to go on interesting all-day trips by bus. The first trip will be Friday, Oct. 14, to Floyd for shopping and lunch.

Friday Forums are held on the first Fridays in October, November, December, February and April. They consist of diverse lectures on topical issues, and connect VTWC with the New River Valley in a fun and informative manner. The first forum will be Oct. 7 with Alice Kinder, senior instructor in the VT English Department, who will discuss Appalachian literature.

Opportunities for women to socialize in interest groups are a large part of the Virginia Tech Women’s Club. Members can join groups such as Antiques, Brewery Club, Book Club, Canasta, Canoeing and Whitewater, Dine Around, Gardening, Lunch Around, Mahjong, Needle Arts and Women & Wine.

All women who are interested in supporting our core values of friendship, education, scholarship and service are invited to attend the Welcome Reception and become involved in the many facets of the organization. Board members will be present at The Grove to share information on the many activities and answer questions.

The Welcome Reception is free. Parking is provided at Litton-Reaves Extension Lot and shuttle service will be available. Questions? Contact VTWC65@gmail.com.

- Submitted by Terri Lynn Howard