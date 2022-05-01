 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warm Hearth Village residents and employees walk in remembrance

  • 0
WHV Walk in Remembrance

Warm Hearth Village residents and employees took part in their own “walk for 32” in April.

 Courtesy Warm Hearth Village

For the third consecutive year, residents at Blacksburg’s Warm Hearth Village retirement community organized their own “walk in remembrance” of April 16, 2007, alongside neighbor Virginia Tech.

John Hillison, a Warm Hearth Village resident and former Virginia Tech agricultural education professor and department head, and Dr. Richard Shepherd, resident and retired physician who specialized in emergency and family medicine, recruited 28 residents and employees to participate in a 3.2 mile “walk for 32” along the woodland trails and streets around campus.

The event started with a group photo and some words about the individuals being remembered. Employees and residents live and learn in community and have formed tight relationships, so they were encouraged to share their stories as they walked, to continue to heal and remember.

“Many residents here worked at the university at the time and still have strong ties, so the walk is one small way we can continue to show we care,” said Hillison.

People are also reading…

- Submitted by Susan Bixler

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to DIY cleaning products and save money

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert