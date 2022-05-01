Warm Hearth Village residents and employees walk in remembrance

For the third consecutive year, residents at Blacksburg’s Warm Hearth Village retirement community organized their own “walk in remembrance” of April 16, 2007, alongside neighbor Virginia Tech.

John Hillison, a Warm Hearth Village resident and former Virginia Tech agricultural education professor and department head, and Dr. Richard Shepherd, resident and retired physician who specialized in emergency and family medicine, recruited 28 residents and employees to participate in a 3.2 mile “walk for 32” along the woodland trails and streets around campus.

The event started with a group photo and some words about the individuals being remembered. Employees and residents live and learn in community and have formed tight relationships, so they were encouraged to share their stories as they walked, to continue to heal and remember.

“Many residents here worked at the university at the time and still have strong ties, so the walk is one small way we can continue to show we care,” said Hillison.

- Submitted by Susan Bixler