Welcoming Week connects community

The YMCA at Virginia Tech, a member of the Welcoming America network, hosted Welcoming Week for the second year, from Sept. 9-18. Welcoming Week is a nationwide and international campaign that takes place every September to celebrate and bring together neighbors of all backgrounds to build strong connections and affirm the importance of welcoming and inclusive places.

Three main events were organized by a YMCA volunteer team of community members, and in partnership with the town of Blacksburg and the Blacksburg branch of the Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library: a Y Welcome Tour; Youth Art Exhibit and Competition; and Welcoming Festival.

The Y Welcome Tour for newcomers included a visit to the Thrift Store, pottery studio and facilities of the Y Center on North Main. Staff welcomed visitors and shared information about different programs available for the community such as Meals on Main, recycling station, after-school programs, international women’s group and other engagement events.

The Youth Art Exhibit and Competition received 28 entries from school-age children in Montgomery County. The youth were invited to express the theme of “welcoming and belonging” through their artwork. The judging was done by members of the Blacksburg Regional Art Association and prizes were awarded to four students, both from elementary and middle schools. The artwork is on display at the MFRL Blacksburg Library until the end of October and on the YMCA virtual gallery at https://vtymca.org/welcoming-week-art-gallery/.

The Welcoming Festival capped off Welcoming Week with lots of fun activities that included music, dance and food from around the world. The event was held at the Farmer’s Market Square in Blacksburg and drew a crowd of 750. Opening remarks by the organizing team, the executive director of the YMCA and Blacksburg Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith included a Land and Labor acknowledgment, a Community Welcoming Statement, the Y’s role in advancing social justice and an overview of the many amenities that our area offers.

Community-led performances included a Blacksburg Chinese School Kung Fu show, Chinese and Tibetan dance, Turkish folk dance, Indian Bollywood dance, Latin American dances performed by Dream Dance Studio, live music by PanJammers and yoga. Other activities included interactive art murals, reading of the Community Poem by Blacksburg Books, henna art, Blacksburg Vintage Market and food by Halwa Bakery & Cafe and Blacksburg No 1.

The YMCA is a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community by connecting all people to their potential, purpose and each other. Working locally, the Y focuses on empowering young people, improving health and well-being and inspiring action in and across communities.

- Submitted by Laureen Blakemore