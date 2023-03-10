Meadowbrook Public Library in Shawsville, a branch of the Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library system, has brought back its program of offering free prom dresses to area high school students. The program started March 1.

Dresses are available in a variety of sizes, styles and colors to suit every student's individual taste. Each participating student is eligible to choose one dress from the collection. The program is open to any current high schooler who needs a dress for prom.

MFRL believes in supporting the community, and organizers hope that offering free prom dresses to high school students will help alleviate some of the financial strain of attending the event.

Meadowbrook Public Library is located at 267 Alleghany Spring Road in Shawsville. Students who are interested in selecting a prom dress should make an appointment in advance by calling 540-268-1964.

- The Roanoke Times