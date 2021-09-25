Field Notes: End with the beginning In mind

O Great Spirit, my Grandfather … It may be that some little root of the sacred tree still lives. Nourish it, then, that it may leaf and bloom and fill with singing birds!
— Black Elk,
Oglala Sioux nation
A fiery, flood-swashed summer ended without much discussion. These days, people don’t talk about the end of a season, but the end of the world.
“Well things are falling apart,” a Wythe County friend reasoned last week. “Even our washer. I find myself hoping the Lord returns before this old washer gives out!”
She said it in a jokey way. But she wasn’t joking about the End Times. Her entire mega-church expects the Lord’s return, any day.
“I thought the Lord was already here,” I said, like I always do. I’m one of those earth-bound Episcopalians, heavy-slung with a vast slatherment of ground-level Scripture — not just a few exciting, Rapture-type verses.
In one Gospel chunk, for instance, Jesus tells the crowd that “the Lord” can be found wherever someone needy on Earth — in prison, hungry, sick, a refugee — needs water, some food, plain mercy. “‘As you did unto the least of these, so you did unto me.’”
At this time on Earth, I figure, the “least of these,” everywhere, in so many collapsing systems, display plenty of divine presence to serve.
Humans have generated a fast-encroaching desert and myriad thirsty, famished water refugees. Earth’s last jewels of ancient, invaluable rain forest are ablaze, to expand the palm oil industry for cheap biofuel and cookies, forcing the last orangutans and wild cats to run piteously, with their young, from these flames.
Many insect and bird species have vanished from our own backyards; oceans are dying a premature death. It’s all grievously unnecessary. We don’t have to destroy planetary life.
By just respecting and identifying with the “least of these,” in fact, humans could start immediately transforming our self-manufactured Armageddon, our End Times, into a Beginning.
Re-leafGrandma Shupe and I discussed it on the recycle center parking grit, behind the high school.
At 83, Grandma Shupe is in fact a great-grandma, but chunked her cans into the mixed metals dumpster like a teen athlete.
“The signs are everywhere,” she explained. “Scripture says that in the last days, people’s love will grow cold. That’s what we have now.”
We were eyeing a grey smoke cloud flanking the nearby ridge. People around here had steeped in it for weeks.
Many developers, these days, like to buy up an old peach orchard, a family farm or woodland. They have a contractor raze it, bulldoze the green wood into huge brush piles (where the distraught, stressed wildlife hastily relocate their young), then blindly set them ablaze to burn for several muggy, smoke-choked weeks.
Mrs. Shupe’s husband had heart disease, so he’d had to stay indoors during the long summer smoke fest. “He hates that,” she shook her head. “He’d be outside around the clock if he could.”
I wondered if the developers would change methods, were their effects on countless others made known to them. “They could save lives, by just not shortening them.”
“People don’t care now,” Mrs. Shupe assured me. “It’s all about their selves, not saving anybody else.” She figured in fact we were too far gone to save anything but our souls.
“Well?” At that moment, I reached in my pocket for something I’d forgot jamming into it earlier, crossing the creek with the recycle bins. Flat papery redbud-tree pods, and crimson leathery spicebush berries, blessedly not yet mashed into my shorts. “I do save seeds to plant,” I said, offering them.
Grandma Shupe lit up. She’d been a spicebush devotee from childhood. She wanted some berries to start for her grandson, in next-year’s garden, so I fetched a clean jar back out of a dumpster and plinkered the berries into it.
“I’ve always loved trees,” she beamed, and then looked concerned. “You know, I’m worried about this old feller.” She nodded just up the road toward an adjacent scrubby lot. A poor bedraggled dry oak, by the road, was drowning in vines. Only two branches were still green.
“I know the parents of the man that owns that place. I was thinking to call and see if he would let me work on that tree. If you tend it, a tree like that’ll come back.”
She decided, in fact, she’d call soon as she got home. When the smoke cleared, she knew her husband would want to get out again anyhow, to breathe some fresh air and help cut those vines with his chainsaw. They might even bring mulch, last I heard, and their truck bed water tank, to give that dry tree a long drink and help it live.