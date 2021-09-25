Field Notes: End with the beginning In mind

Mrs. Shupe’s husband had heart disease, so he’d had to stay indoors during the long summer smoke fest. “He hates that,” she shook her head. “He’d be outside around the clock if he could.”

I wondered if the developers would change methods, were their effects on countless others made known to them. “They could save lives, by just not shortening them.”

“People don’t care now,” Mrs. Shupe assured me. “It’s all about their selves, not saving anybody else.” She figured in fact we were too far gone to save anything but our souls.

“Well?” At that moment, I reached in my pocket for something I’d forgot jamming into it earlier, crossing the creek with the recycle bins. Flat papery redbud-tree pods, and crimson leathery spicebush berries, blessedly not yet mashed into my shorts. “I do save seeds to plant,” I said, offering them.

Grandma Shupe lit up. She’d been a spicebush devotee from childhood. She wanted some berries to start for her grandson, in next-year’s garden, so I fetched a clean jar back out of a dumpster and plinkered the berries into it.