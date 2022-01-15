Field Notes: Walking in one world

“Overcome anger with peace.”

— The Dhammapada

“To other countries I may go as a tourist, but to India I come as a pilgrim.”

— Martin Luther King Jr., Feb. 1959

As the daylight lengthens, and winter sunset lingers in a fierce ruby fire, the ancient season of pilgrimage arrives.

Cold, uncomfy, non-touristy and bleak, the old human journey between earth and sky still beckons the spirit.

Down in Georgia, some intrepid through-hikers have already set out toward the chilly blue mountains, bare trees, black nights and North Star, on the Appalachian Trail.

They figure on walking for months into the unexpected — beauty, trouble and all weathers — seeking through hardship and unsureness a deeper good than security.

Such pilgrims want a bigger connectivity, with all beings, than their usual comfy compartments might allow. A peace and goodwill toward the entire cosmos, a through-hiker told me (on Catawba Mountain last spring, while we ate my bag of raisins), is the lightest trail food you can pack.

The world isn’t

won, but oneLongtime Franciscan monk Richard Rohr sees the human life as a pilgrimage, a journey of peacemaking, for anyone willing to forgo dualism and Not Know. This nondualism is in fact key, Rohr perceives, to nonviolence, and nonviolence now vital to the survival of humans and a life-supporting biosphere.

“The dualistic mind is always violent,” Rohr said in a talk at Notre Dame’s Inspired Leadership Initiative, in November of 2021. “Look at our country. Look at our politics.”

Rohr finds dualism especially annoying among religious folk who can’t abide ambiguity or doubt. “I hate to say it but sometimes the people I want to be around the least are religious people. They seem to have PhDs in certitude. PhDs in ‘I know.’ Not very likable people—really,” he regretted.

Jesus himself (like the Buddha, and a Hebrew prophet under the name “Isaiah,” and Socrates of Athens), appeared to advocate for a brave, merciful, big-minded kindness. So Rohr perceives that our current, warlike, religio-political dualism “tells me the church has not been doing its job.” He said, “We have not been teaching the kind of mind that can even understand nonviolence, let alone the Sermon on the Mount.”

A bigger, open-sky pilgrim awareness — at home in a universe full of paradox and mystery — is imperative at this uncertain time on Earth, Rohr figures. He recommends “an attitude of wonder, awe and faith,” and suggests to people who pray, “Ask God to take away your sophistication and cynicism.” He recommends getting shed of “the restless, anxious heart of the tourist, which always needs to find the new, the more, the curious. Recognize yourself as a pilgrim.”

On the wayAt this wintry time of year, in 1959, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King, traveled for six weather-clobbered days to reach India, to express reverence and deep gratitude for King’s mentor and India’s beloved leader, Mahatma Gandhi.

Gandhi’s peaceful, determined, successful marches to free India from British rule had inspired the young King, when he just a young seminary student. He saw the power of non-retaliation, mercy for the oppressed and the oppressor alike, and resolute goodwill as a path toward freedom for humankind.

Gandhi had died 11 years earlier (Jan. 30, 1948), assassinated by a fellow Hindu who, craving retaliatory conflict toward Muslims, resented Gandhi’s nondualistic goodwill. Gandhi urged a welcome toward Muslims, Buddhists, Christians, Jews, people of any religion or none, and thus was shot — as King put it — like Lincoln, “for committing the crime of wanting to heal the wounds of a divided nation.”

So King had never met his heroic mentor, but met those who’d worked with him and felt his effects. He also left a recorded speech in India, discovered in 2009 by officials planning a 50th anniversary celebration of King’s pilgrimage there.

In it, King said something we desperately need to understand, at last, in a nation saturated with AR-15’s, paid Internet troll brigades, Dark Web cults and backyard militias — let alone a world full of nuclear arms, deforestation, extinctions and climate change.

“If this age is to survive,” King said, “it must follow the way of love and nonviolence that (Gandhi) so nobly illustrated in his life … for in a day when sputniks and explorers dash through outer space and guided ballistic missiles are carving highways of death through the stratosphere, no nation can win a war. Today, we no longer have a choice between violence and nonviolence; it is either nonviolence or nonexistence.”

How does the ordinary Earth pilgrim, angered and off-put by violence, somehow respond with nonviolence?

Tune in, next column, for insights from people on the path.