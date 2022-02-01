Fit Body donates household goods to Warm Hearth

Blacksburg’s Fit Body Boot Camp owners Mary Katherine Stahl and her husband, Trevor, gave their support to the Micah’s Personal Care Program at Warm Hearth Village this past holiday. The camp’s members donated more than $3,181 worth of the highly in-demand paper towels, kitchen trash bags, liquid dish detergent, all-purpose cleaner and laundry pods.

Mary Katherine said, “We pick an organization each year to give back to and I thought because of COVID, many seniors have not been able to spend time with their loved ones, so I wanted to do something extra for them this year.

"We were happy to jump on board with this Micah’s program," she continued. "We are passionate about giving back to the community that has been so good to us over the last five years. We appreciate the opportunity to help.”

The Micah’s Personal Care Program is a charitable fund of the Warm Hearth Foundation which benefits residents in the Trolinger and New River House apartments at WHV, many of whom struggle to afford basic necessities. Warm Hearth Village, a nonprofit senior living community in Blacksburg that provides a full continuum of living options, provides subsidized housing to 153 residents. The foundation’s program helps when there is not enough money to purchase personal care items, food staples, fresh produce, pet food and supplies, as there is often little money left after rent, utilities and medications.

“Our Micah’s programs have grown year over year thanks to the support of businesses and individuals like the Stahls and their locally run business, Blacksburg Fit Body Boot Camp,” said Associate Director of Development Karen Nelson. “The true spirit of community and giving back exemplified by individuals and groups like these is humbling.”

- Submitted by Susan Bixler