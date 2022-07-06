Floyd Free Fridge offers fresh produce to county residents

The Jessie Peterman Memorial Library’s new Floyd Free Fridge offers produce and other healthy food for the public. "Community fridge" projects are a sustainable, grassroots approach to address food insecurity and to encourage people to make healthy food choices.

"Through a partnership with Plenty Farm and Food Bank, and a generous donation from a library patron, this idea has become a reality for the Floyd community," said Joann Verostko, Jessie Peterman Memorial Library branch manager. "According to the USDA, 10.5 percent of U.S. households were food insecure at some time during 2020. With the Floyd Free Fridge, the library will be able to help people, and also inform them about other food, nutrition, and health resources available in the community."

During library hours of operation, anyone is welcome to visit the fridge and help themselves to fresh produce. Programs focusing on seasonal produce, healthy eating and gardening are being planned, with some programs already being offered. Fin-tastic Foods, in partnership with the Virginia Cooperative Extension, teaches kids how to make healthy meals. Nutritional information and recipes will also be available.

Jessie Peterman Memorial Library is among the first libraries in the state with a community fridge project. Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library hopes to expand the effort to branches in Christiansburg and Shawsville within the year.

For more information, contact Verostko at 540-745-2947, ext. 305, or visit the library’s website at www.mfrl.org.

- Submitted by Linda Spivey