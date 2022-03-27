Brunswick stew fundraiser set for April 9

The Kiwanis Club of Montgomery County-Blacksburg and Price’s Fork Elementary will host their 2022 Brunswick Stew Drive-Thru Fundraiser on Saturday, April 9, from noon to 2 p.m. at the school.

The Kiwanis Club’s stew fundraiser is member-focused, as it involves Kiwanians making and selling stew as well as school staff and student families from Price’s Fork Elementary, with participation by Kiwanis sponsored clubs (Virginia Tech Circle K and Blacksburg High School Key Club).

Funds from our annual Brunswick stew sale are used to provide many valuable and needed services to our Montgomery County community. Proceeds support local kids through PFES’s art, music and physical education programs, while Kiwanis programs include food pantries for pre-K students at two elementary schools, books for 10 pre-K classes throughout the county, gifts for Christmas Angels, Scouting, foster care, beds for young kids and assistance with the Christmas Store.

The cost for the stew is $10 per quart, or $9 each if you buy five quarts. Pre-orders by Wednesday, April 6, are strongly encouraged – email pfesstew@gmail.com or call 951-5834. Pay cash or check to PFES at pickup.

For more information, please contact Kiwanian Jerry Jones at 552-8296 or gmjones@vt.edu.

- Submitted by Jerry Jones