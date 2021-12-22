Cookies for Santa (and treats for his reindeer)

After the stockings are hung, the parties are done and the presents are wrapped, one final cherished tradition remains before Santa comes on Christmas Eve: Leave him cookies and a tall glass of milk.

While traditional sugar cookies might be a beloved go-to, there are lots of great cookie options for when Christmas Eve rolls around, and Santa has confided that his taste is wide-ranging.

Local cookie baker Haley Sharp, who owns Hilltop Cookie Shop, knows all about the sweet treats, both holiday and year ‘round. Sharp started her business as a hobby in 2018. Her goal then was to make cookies for her daughter’s birthday. They were a hit.

Sharp’s sister was so impressed with the cookies, she asked Sharp to make some as favors for her wedding the next year. Guests were amazed by her delicious and beautiful creations, and many encouraged her to start selling them.

Her first paid order was in August 2019, and since then she has amassed quite a following on social media. It’s no wonder — head over to her Facebook or Instagram pages and see these delicious marvels for yourself.

Sharp’s signature cookie recipe is vanilla- and almond-flavored, with icing of almond, vanilla and a hint of coconut. She has many other flavors available including strawberry lemonade, snickerdoodle and “funfetti,” with gluten-free options available. Her website, hilltopcookieshop.com, shows all her flavor options.

Sharp enjoys baking around the holidays and tries to experiment with different seasonal cookie dough flavors. This Christmas she has a white chocolate peppermint available. Last fall she featured a spiced apple cookie. However, her most popular this time of year is the gingerbread man, which happens to be what she and her little ones leave for Old Saint Nick.

Sharp isn’t taking any more orders until the new year. But if you’re like Sharp and feeling creative, or just want to make a mess and have a good time with the little ones, below are some cookie recipes that Santa is sure to love.

Also, there’s a special treat for his antlered friends called Magic Reindeer Food. It is something my family used to do when I was a kid.

Merry Christmas!

Gingerbread Cookies

2/3 cup (10 tbsp.) unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

¾ cup packed brown sugar (light or dark)

2/3 cup unsulphured molasses

1 large egg, at room temperature

1 tsp. vanilla extract

3½ cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking soda

½ tsp. salt

1 tbsp. ground ginger

1 tbsp. ground cinnamon

½ tsp. ground allspice

½ tsp. ground cloves

In a large bowl using a hand-held mixer or stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat butter for 1 minute on medium speed until completely smooth and creamy.

Add brown sugar and molasses and beat on medium high speed until combined and creamy-looking. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl as needed.

Next, beat in egg and vanilla on high speed for 2 full minutes. The butter may separate; that’s ok.

In a separate bowl, whisk the flour, baking soda, salt, ginger, cinnamon, allspice, and cloves together until combined.

On low speed, slowly mix into the wet ingredients until combined. The cookie dough will be quite thick and slightly sticky.

Divide dough in half and place each onto a large piece of plastic wrap. Wrap each up tightly and pat down to create a disc shape.

Chill discs for at least three hours and up to three days. Chilling is mandatory for this cookie dough.

Preheat oven to 350° F. Line 2-3 large baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. Set aside.

Remove 1 disc of chilled cookie dough from refrigerator. Generously flour a work surface, as well as your hands and the rolling pin. Roll out disc until ¼-inch thick.

Tips for rolling — the dough may crack and be crumbly as you roll. What’s helpful is picking it up and rotating it as you go. Additionally, you can use your fingers to help meld the cracking edges back together.

The first few rolls are always the hardest since the dough is so stiff, but re-rolling the scraps is much easier. Cut into shapes.

Place shapes 1 inch apart on prepared baking sheets. Re-roll dough scraps until all the dough is shaped. Repeat with remaining disc of dough.

Bake cookies for about 9-10 minutes. If your cookie cutters are smaller than 4 inches, bake for about 8 minutes. If your cookie cutters are larger than 4 inches, bake for about 11 minutes.

Keep in mind that the longer the cookies bake, the harder and crunchier they’ll be. For soft gingerbread cookies, follow suggested bake times.

Allow cookies to cool for 5 minutes on the cookie sheet. Transfer to cooling rack to cool completely. Once completely cool, decorate as desired.

Cookies stay fresh covered at room temperature for up to 1 week.

Cake Mix Snickerdoodles

1 box (16.5 oz.) yellow cake mix

2/3 cup butter, softened

2 eggs

½ cup sugar

3 tsp. cinnamon

Mix cake mix, butter and eggs together in a mixing bowl. Chill for one hour.

Preheat oven to 350° F and spray baking sheet with non-stick spray.

Mix cinnamon and sugar together in a small dish.

Roll dough into one-inch balls and then roll in cinnamon/sugar mixture. Place on baking sheet two inches apart. Bake for 10-12 minutes.

Orange Cookies

Cookies

1 cup shortening

2 cup granulated sugar

2 eggs

1 orange rind, grated

½ cup orange juice

½ tsp. salt

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. baking powder

1 cup buttermilk

3½—4 cups flour

Frosting

Orange juice

Powdered sugar

Directions

Preheat oven to 375° F.

In this old recipe that I learned from my family, combine flour, salt, baking soda and baking powder in large bowl. Set aside.

In large mixing bowl, combine shortening, sugar, eggs, orange rind and orange juice. Beat with electric mixer on medium speed until well blended, about two minutes.

Add dry mix and buttermilk alternately, beginning and ending with dry mixture.

Drop by teaspoonfuls on cookie sheet — I line mine with parchment paper. It’s the only lining I’ve found to which they won’t stick!

Bake for approximately 8 minutes, until edges are a golden brown. Remove cookies onto wax paper.

While cookies are baking, make a simple frosting of orange juice and powdered sugar. Frost while warm.

Magic Reindeer Food

(Not for human consumption)

1 cup oats

½ cup glitter

Combine oats and glitter in a well-sealed plastic bag. Shake well. Throw handfuls onto your front yard — the glitter will make it easier for the reindeer to see, and the oats are a yummy snack for Rudolph and crew!