Dinner and drinks: Skewers and mules

Great food attracts great company, and you don’t need fancy ingredients or a culinary degree to draw people to your table.

Most meals are pretty simple to make, so once you get a few basic recipes under your belt you can adapt and create new ones. Play with flavor profiles. Try new things. Substitute one ingredient for another.

Just don’t think that you need to be tied down to exact measurements and a mile-long shopping list. Infuse food with your personality — that’s what makes it special, and that’s what will keep your friends and family excited about your cooking.

This month I tried a new variation on teriyaki sauce. Yes, you can go buy a bottle at the grocery store, and it’s not going to be bad, but there’s something extra about making it yourself. Don’t you love the smells wafting from your kitchen that get you a “smells good, what’s for dinner?” reaction? How about the fulfillment of knowing you made a great dish? Or maybe you just like being creative? It’s all of that. And it doesn’t need to be stressful. Cooking should be fun. So, let’s get to making some magic, shall we?

For our first trick, we’ll make teriyaki steak skewers with ginger garlic sugar snap peas, with mahjong mule cocktails.

Let’s start with the best part — you do not have to follow these instructions to a T. If you don’t like steak, substitute chicken or shrimp, maybe even try a vegetarian option and just use veggies. It’s your dinner, make it as you like! Think of it as a “Choose Your Own Adventure” book, only better, because it’s food.

Teriyaki Sauce

1 cup water

¼ cup soy sauce

⅓ cup pineapple juice

2 Tbsp mirin (a sweet rice wine for cooking; awesome to add but totally fine to skip if you don’t have it. Although I do suggest keeping it on hand. I use it a lot more than expected)

2 Tbsp rice wine vinegar (white works too)

½ tsp fresh ginger, minced

½ tsp fresh garlic, minced

5 Tbsp brown sugar (you can also use honey or Karo syrup for sweetness)

3 Tbsp Cornstarch

½ cup cold water

Go ahead and get your wooden skewers soaking if you plan to use a grill, as fire tends to ruin a perfectly good evening.

Bring water, soy sauce, pineapple juice, and brown sugar to a boil. Add mirin, rice wine vinegar, ginger and garlic. Boil 1-2 minutes. Whisk cornstarch into cold water in a separate bowl and add to boiling sauce. Reduce heat to medium and continue cooking at a low boil until sauce reaches desired consistency, stirring continually. (You can add more cornstarch if needed to thicken) Set aside for now.

Prep your skewers. Most of this can be done early so you can focus on assembly while your sauce thickens and your grill heats. This is the part where you can get really creative; add a few things if you want and assemble in whatever order you find pleasing.

Sirloin steak, cut into 1-inch cubes (or pick your own protein)

Red onion, sliced and cut into 1-inch inch strips

Pineapple chunks, also 1 inch — are you noticing a trend here?

Green Pepper, 1-inch squares (yellow, red, orange or all the above are options)

Teriyaki sauce

So, our grill is hot (I use an open fire grill, but charcoal, gas or flat top will work just fine too). Our ingredients are skewered, and our sauce is thick and tasty. Let’s get after it. Baste those delicious arrangements you created with our sauce (no need to be conservative here — use as much as you want and have the rest handy to baste while cooking). Place skewers on heated grill and cook until the internal temperature of the steak reaches 130 F (for medium rare). Remove from grill and eat. How easy is that?

Garlic Ginger Sugar Snap Peas

16 oz Sugar Snap peas

1 Tbsp Sesame oil

1 Tbsp Ginger, minced

1 Tbsp Garlic, minced

2 Tbsp Soy sauce

Sesame seeds (these are more for looks, you’ll get the flavor from the sesame oil, so you can use as many or as few as you like)

Heat sesame oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add soy sauce, garlic and ginger and mix. Toss in your peas and cook until slightly golden on edges, about 5 minutes. And now those are done. See? You have a main dish and side dish that taste amazing and didn’t break the bank or drive you bonkers trying to cook! I fixed white rice to accompany, too, mainly because my 15-year-old isn’t big on veggies. He did try the peas and … he liked them!

Now this next recipe is a bonus for doing such an amazing job with dinner. Have a cocktail (or three; I don’t judge)!

Mahjong Mule

This cocktail is a spin-off of the traditional Moscow mule, but with a little different kick! Try using Ginger Infused Simple Syrup in place of Ginger Beer. I named this the mahjong mule because you will be looking for another one just like it.

Ginger Simple Syrup

1 cup granulated sugar

¾ cup water

1 cup sliced fresh ginger root, peeled

Bring sugar and water to boil, add ginger. Reduce heat and cover 15 minutes. Remove from heat, steep for 1 hour. OMG this is pretty much the best thing I have ever made. Just take my word for it and make it.

Mix all ingredients in a shaker and strain over ice!

4 oz Ginger Infused simple syrup

2 oz Vodka (I used Tito’s but use whatever you want, and you can even use 4 oz)

Juice from ½ lime

Garnish with fresh mint and a lime wedge. This is a great spring/summer drink and can become a family friendly beverage by substituting the vodka for lemonade. The sweetness from the simple syrup and the ginger kick makes a basic beverage basically better.

Jessica German is a local home cook and food blogger at goeatroanoke.com .