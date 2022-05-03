Dinner & drinks: Tarragon and Tequila

Pasta's comfort food status is hard to challenge.

In my house it is universally pleasing and can be as simple as spaghetti with sauce from a jar. That said, a really great pasta dish with unique flavors and textures is so next level.

Although my son continues to call it “Alfredo,” this simple Tarragon Cream Sauce will change you. It changed my husband, Kevin, and me. Spaghetti sauce in a jar will be a thing of the past (or at least a thing of the absolutely necessary). I opted for baked chicken and spaghetti noodles as my protein and pasta of choice, but this sauce will work with a variety of flavor profiles, so have fun with it.

What you’ll need:

• 1-2 lb. chicken breast baked, grilled, or roasted — it’s totally up to you. Experiment with other proteins if you like. I personally like this sauce over a good steak with a side of potato mashers and roasted veggies, too. Eggplant would be a good substitute as well, as it would still give the feel of the dish while satisfying vegetarian friends.

• 1 lb. pasta, again, your choice. I used spaghetti because that’s what I had, but feel free to use whatever you have handy (or if you’re feeling frisky, make your own! Fresh pasta rocks and so does veggie pasta)

• 3 Tbsp butter

• 3 cloves garlic (fresh and minced is best, but you can use jarred if that’s what you have in the pantry)

• ½ cup white wine (I used Sauvignon Blanc, but any dry white will do just fine. Avoid sweet wines like moscato though, unless you want to experiment with a new flavor profile. It might be good; please let me know if you try it)

• ½ cup chicken broth (vegetable broth would work as well, especially if you opt for a vegetarian version)

• 1 ½ cups heavy cream — you can’t substitute this one; it’s kind of the whole point of the sauce.

• ¼ cup lemon juice; fresh is best yet again.

• ¼ cup tarragon (you guessed it, fresh) finely chopped

Preheat your oven to 400 F if baking chicken (if you’re experimenting with another protien, you’re on your own). I browned my chicken in a cast iron skillet with salt and pepper, mainly just for looks, topped with a pad of butter per piece, and then transferred to the oven. Feel free to skip that step and go right into a lightly greased pan and off to bake! At 400 F, it usually takes about 40 minutes to fully cook a thicker chicken breast, but I recommend you use a meat thermometer. 165 F is the sweet spot. While your chicken is cooking, prepare your pasta. Bring a large pot of water to a boil with a pinch of sea salt and boil your noodles until al dente, about 10 minutes or so — but again, this is to your liking. The Tarragon Cream sauce is actually pretty quick to whip up, so you can wait until you have about 15 minutes left on your chicken.

If you plan on enjoying a cocktail, feel free to skip to the drink recipe so you can get started on that prep — don’t worry, it’s easy!

OK, back to the regularly scheduled programming — the sauce. The star of the show! Melt 1 Tbsp butter in a medium saucepan and immediately add garlic. Stir and heat for about 1 minute, not quite browned. Add your broth and white wine and bring to a boil. Lower heat and simmer until reduced by half. Add the heavy cream and stir until incorporated well. Allow to cook 8 minutes or so, until it starts to thicken a bit. Remove from heat and stir in the remaining 2 Tbsp butter, lemon juice and your chopped tarragon. Voila! You made it! Go you!

Asparagus with Garlic and Green Onion

• 1 bunch asparagus

• 3 cloves garlic (fresh and minced is best, but you can use jarred if that’s what you have in the pantry)

• ¼ cup green onion, finely chopped

• ½ cup olive oil

• Salt and pepper to taste

This side is super simple and super delicious. Feel free to use this all the time; I know I do. Cut approximately 2” off the bottoms of your asparagus. Arrange on a sheet pan in a single layer. Best to use a silicone mat because it makes for easy cleanup, but you do you. In a small saucepan, warm your olive oil with the garlic and onion added for 5 minutes on medium low. Top your asparagus with the oil mixture and bake for 6-8 minutes (also at 400 F, so no need to change anything)

Blackberry Tequila Smash

This is your ticket to making cocktails like a professional mixologist. The concept is so simple, but the flavors can be as complex as your little heart desires. The tarragon and mint add that bit of mystery to an otherwise basic blend. Shhh, here’s a secret: you can use any fruit, any herbs, and any spirit.

• Tequila

• Blackberries

• Sugar

• Tarragon and mint, coarsely chopped

• Lemon lime soda

• Lemon or lime for garnish (if you want to feel fancy)

Using fresh or frozen blackberries, add 16 oz. to a saucepan with ⅓ cup sugar (you can use more if you want your syrup sweeter), your chopped herbs and 1 cup water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 10 minutes. Strain, to remove seeds and herbs, into a container and refrigerate to cool. Once cooled, add 4 oz. blackberry syrup and 2 oz. tequila to a shaker and give it a go. Now, if you didn’t start this early it’s OK. Just add extra ice to the shaker and get it going. No one likes waiting on a drink! Top with lemon-lime soda (or club soda) and garnish with a berry and lime. Enjoy!