Fall brings apple-picking, and recipes

Johnson’s boasts 150 varieties of apples. Owner Danny Johnson said that candy crisp, Fuji and red and golden delicious are some of the most popular, this time of year. Apple lovers can visit and pick seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., through the end of October.

The Peaks of Otter Winery also offers wine tastings during the same hours. A flight of eight, from the business’ 35 wine options, goes for $8. It also offers apple cider donuts and fresh ground, unpasteurized apple cider. Many also flock to the orchard’s “LOVE” sign for a photo op, he said.

Johnson shared a memory of his mother teaching him to make fried apples and the delicious recipe.

“’God didn’t make little green apples. And it don’t rain in Indianapolis in the summertime.’ Well if you have not ever tasted fried June apples then you might agree with that first part,” he said. “You know the taste. It is done in candies and drinks even some alcohol beverages.

“June apples? An apple you can bite in June and it puckers you — Lodi, transparent, blondie, Rambo are just a few.

“I was taught by my mother to fry green apples on a wood burning kitchen stove. You know the kind — It don’t have no low, medium or high! It is always on high unless you move the cast iron frying pan.