Fall brings apple-picking, and recipes

As temperatures drop and leaves begin changing colors, many look forward to autumn sounds, sights and smells. That includes apples’ aromas as they bake in pies, butters or ciders.
Jamisons’ Orchard is close to home, at 5636 Grandin Road Ext. The Jamison family has owned and harvested from this orchard since 1875, and has a retail store that carries about 20 varieties of apples along with such other seasonal vegetables as squash, green beans and tomatoes. The family store also carries a full line of jams and jellies, canned peaches, salsa and a variety of sauces. The Jamisons recently opened a deli in their shop, where patrons can order fresh meats and cheeses, and made-to-order sandwiches.
They have many apple varieties, but owner Ethan Jamison recommends harder apples that hold their shape to use in any of the delicious recipes below. He recommends Granny Smith, red Rome and red or golden delicious — the tartness versus the sweetness of the apple doesn’t affect the way the apple cooks, and depends on individual preference. Their retail store will have plenty of fresh apples available for fall recipes through year’s end.
Several other local orchards that welcome apple pickers stand in the Roanoke Valley and beyond. One such place is Johnson’s Orchard, in Bedford near the Peaks of Otter. The Johnson family originally settled in the area in the 1700s. Later generations purchased the farm and Peaks of Otter Winery in 1918.
Johnson’s boasts 150 varieties of apples. Owner Danny Johnson said that candy crisp, Fuji and red and golden delicious are some of the most popular, this time of year. Apple lovers can visit and pick seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., through the end of October.
The Peaks of Otter Winery also offers wine tastings during the same hours. A flight of eight, from the business’ 35 wine options, goes for $8. It also offers apple cider donuts and fresh ground, unpasteurized apple cider. Many also flock to the orchard’s “LOVE” sign for a photo op, he said.
Johnson shared a memory of his mother teaching him to make fried apples and the delicious recipe.
“’God didn’t make little green apples. And it don’t rain in Indianapolis in the summertime.’ Well if you have not ever tasted fried June apples then you might agree with that first part,” he said. “You know the taste. It is done in candies and drinks even some alcohol beverages.
“June apples? An apple you can bite in June and it puckers you — Lodi, transparent, blondie, Rambo are just a few.
“I was taught by my mother to fry green apples on a wood burning kitchen stove. You know the kind — It don’t have no low, medium or high! It is always on high unless you move the cast iron frying pan.
“Now mother used butter, bacon or country ham grease to fry her apples in and a biscuit pan on top. They are excellent! But I got lazy and did not think I needed all the grease.
“So they invented these nonstick, covered frying pans and this is my mother’s shortened recipe.”
Mama’s Fried Apples
Ingredients
2 Tbsps. bacon drippings
4 cups sliced apples, unpeeled
1 ½ cups sugar
½ tsp. salt
Heat bacon drippings in skillet on medium heat and add apples. Stir in sugar, and salt, then cover and cook for about 5 minutes, or until the sugar liquefies. Remove lid and fry, stirring occasionally, until apples are tender, and the liquid is cooked away.
— Courtesy Danny Johnson
Grammy Malvine Zollars’ Apple Dumplings
Preheat oven 350 degrees F.
Grease 13x9x2 pan.
Peel and thinly slice 5 medium-sized apples. Granny Smith and Honeycrisp work well for this recipe. Separate slices in a shallow dish and sprinkle with 1 tsp. ground cinnamon and ½ c. sugar. Set aside while preparing crust.
Use your own pie crust recipe or use a refrigerated pie crust. This is my grandmother’s pie crust recipe:
2 c. all purpose flour
1 tsp. salt
2/3 c. shortening
4-5 Tbsps. cold water
Combine flour and salt in large bowl. Cut in shortening until it looks like coarse crumbs. Add water gradually, using a fork to stir gently until a ball forms. Roll out on lightly floured surface into 12x18 inch rectangle. Cut into six squares.
Place sliced apples in the center of each square. Brush edges of dough with water. Pull the corners up around the apples and pinch to seal. Place in greased dish.
Bake, uncovered, for 30 minutes. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.
Sweet Apple Fries (in the Air Fryer)
1 medium sweet apple (Gala or Fuji work well)
1 large egg white
2 Tbsps. water
1 c. finely ground gingersnap crumbs
Vegetable oil spray
Preheat the air fryer to 375 degrees F. Peel and core an apple, the cut into 12 slices. Whisk the egg white and water in a medium bowl until foamy. Add apple slices and toss well.
Spread the gingersnap crumbs across a dinner plate. Pick up an apple slice, letting any excess egg white mixture drip off and coat apple slice in crumbs. Repeat with remaining apple slices.