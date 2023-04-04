A new food security advocacy group, The Common Ingredient NRV, will host its inaugural community-action program on Tuesday, April 11, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Blacksburg Library. The event will include a panel discussion as well as a recipe exchange and an opportunity to donate canned goods for three area food pantries.

The Common Ingredient is a digital recipe-sharing website that got its start in Columbia, Missouri, when a group of women who wanted to fight the effects of COVID in their hometown banded together to share some favorite recipes -- but also to highlight the many organizations in Columbia that were serving the food insecure, according to a news release about the organization.

Now one of the members of that Columbia group has started a chapter in the New River Valley.

“I’m sure people wonder what a digital recipe-sharing website and a program about ending hunger may have in common,” said TCI-NRV founder Anne Deaton in the news release. “What is ‘the common ingredient’? Love. Love for the centrality of food in our lives and love for our neighbors.”

The April 11 event will take place in the Community Room at the Blacksburg Library, which is located at 200 Miller St. The panel is set to include:

Nina Mukerjee Furstenau, renowned food journalist, cookbook and culinary textbook author, and a founding member of The Common Ingredient in Columbia, Missouri;

John Galbraith, Virginia Tech professor and founding member of The Glean Team;

Isabelle Largen, assistant director for food access initiatives at Virginia Tech; and

Meredith Miear, a local high school librarian who has several innovative recipes for engaging young people in the fight to end hunger.

Attending the panel discussion and learning how you can be a part of ensuring food security in the New River Valley is one way for members of the community to help. Organizers also suggest:

Bring canned goods for the food pantries highlighted on the TCI-NRV website: Beans and Rice (Radford), Interfaith Food Pantry (Blacksburg) and Agape (Christiansburg).

Bring your favorite recipes for TCI-NRV’s database. The more recipes are shared, the more people are potentially attracted to the website, who will see how they can fight hunger in the NRV.

“What I am excited about in the TCI-NRV model is that it will offer a ‘hub’ to celebrate all the positive ways food contributes to our physical and emotional well-being, while showcasing organizations serving people who are food insecure, and informing us of opportunities to give our time, talent and treasure to support them,” Deaton said in an email.

For more information about TCI-NRV, visit thecommoningredientnrv.com.

- The Roanoke Times