Fresh food makes LEAP to communities in need

Sharifa Azizi held an eggplant high against the blue sky and smiled as she showed the purple vegetable to her mother, who sat in her wheelchair across a grassy open space.

Azizi was paying a weekly visit to a mobile produce stand run by Local Environmental Agriculture Project, the Roanoke food and farming organization better known as LEAP. Wearing a long-sleeve, full-length dress, even in the July heat, she picked the brightest red tomatoes, perfectly ripened peaches and garlic and placed them in the reusable bag hanging from her elbow.

“In our culture we don’t use frozen fruit and vegetables, and no canned food. Every day we cook with fresh food,” said Azizi, who came to Roanoke from Afghanistan more than six years ago.

She now lives at Westwood Village, where the mobile market visits every Thursday. LEAP sends the mobile market to Roanoke neighborhoods where people don’t have easy access to groceries, especially places where people lack transportation, have lower incomes or perhaps are hampered by language barriers.

Azizi said she planned to use the eggplant and tomatoes to make Borani Banjan, a traditional Afghan dish. She reminisces that when she lived in Kabul she could walk out her door every day to an array of fresh fruits and veggies available to purchase.

Azizi said she likes the mobile market because the prices are good and the fresh food is accessible. “It’s easy to get everything for me because I don’t have a car to go to the grocery store,” she said.

On this particular summer day, Azizi walked to the LEAP produce stand, set up just outside her apartment door. About a dozen other Afghan women came and went, chatting and shopping as their children ran around the nearby playground.

LEAP Coordinator and Market Manager Connie Kenny said the apartment complex, which provides rental assistance to lower-income residents, is one of their busier stops. Other bustling market locations include Melrose Towers, Edinburgh Square and West End Farmers Market.

Kenny said serving this community is important because access to fresh food can be problematic.

“These folks eat fresh, they shop fresh," Kenny said. “If you notice coming here, the closest grocery store, convenience store, is probably three miles down the road. You got a Family Dollar, you got a Food Lion, that's several miles away. A lot of these folks do not have a vehicle. So to bring food to meet them where they are was very good for them.

“I've learned a lot from them. Anytime they can tell me something new, I do my best to source it out.”

Peppermint is an example, she said.

“Their native mint is actually peppermint. And they [Afghans] cook a lot with fresh peppermint.”

Orange and purple heirloom tomatoes that are typically popular with farmers market shoppers were of no interest to Westwood Village residents, but Kennedy learned that bold, red, slicer tomatoes disappeared into the bags of eager shoppers by the caseloads.

Tables loaded with fruits and vegetables span the length of a repurposed and customized 16-foot Penske rental truck. Two panels that resemble barn doors open horizontally to display a list of available foods in English, Spanish and Dari languages. Prices are shown at standard cost and as well as prices for customers using SNAP and WIC. Coolers stocked with dairy products including cheese, milk and eggs peek out from behind two pull out shelves filled with additional vegetables and jarred jelly and honey.

The LEAP Mobile Market started rolling in 2015, and expanded from three days to five days a week last spring. It serves 15 Roanoke neighborhoods and visits Eagle Rock and Buchanan, in Botetourt County, twice a month.

The market found its way to Westwood Village in 2020 through the recommendation of Ahoo Salem, executive director of Blue Ridge Literacy, which teaches reading skills to adults and offers English and citizenship classes.

“That's a location where we knew many of our learners were living,” Salem said.

The taste for fresh produce helped create a gathering space at the village apartments. Salem used to knock on doors during occasional visits to her learners, but the mobile market brought people outdoors and provided a sense of needed community.

Salem and Blue Ridge Literacy Program Director Sara Geres visited the market on a late-summer day following a downpour. Shoppers arrived as surely as the humidity when the summer storm ended.

Salem and Geres were greeted with smiles and excitement from residents as they passed out English-learning books.

Geres talked with one of her learners from Afghanistan who is interested in applying for citizenship.

“Who is now the Vice President?” Geres asked.

“Kamala Harris.”

“Here's a really hard one. Thomas Jefferson was famous for many things. Name one.”

“He wrote the independent.”

“Declaration of Independence,” Geres specified. “That was him.”

Shamim Siddiqui rushed to the market after work, excited that her bus arrived before it closed. Siddiqui was a teacher in Afghanistan, but now works in the Elizabeth Arden warehouse in Salem. She said it is important for her to eat fresh produce.

She took a large box filled with produce back to her apartment, then soon returned carrying a delicate floral-patterned plate of traditional Afghan sweet bread sprinkled with sesame seeds. She offered the treat to her friends from Blue Ridge Literacy and mobile market manager Aaron Terry, who brings the LEAP truck each week.

“It’s probably my favorite stop, because you never know what you're gonna get. But the sense of community is just amazing,” said Terry.

“The language barrier, like my first couple of weeks, was very overwhelming,” he added. “But then you start to get to know everybody. There's other ways to communicate besides, you know, just words. So, different gestures. And then also it really is like a social gathering for the community.”

Abdul Momand, 11, who said he came to Roanoke from Kabul more than three years ago, likes to help out at the market.

Momand speaks the Persian language Pashto, along with Spanish and English. He hung out with Terry behind the food stand and helped translate.

“Do you want to go to the basketball court?” a friend asked. Momand finished helping a shopper bag their produce, waved goodbye to Terry and ran off to play.

“If there is a need in a community, we are there to serve that need,” said Kenny.

“Whether it's seniors, whether it's refugees, or anybody … As you see at Westwood, it's starting small and building the trust and setting the foundation and letting them know it is a safe place, and that we are there to help them."