Good Libations: A midsummers night's Burgundy dream

After working in my yard on a brutally hot day, I got into my car to travel to a wine store and pick up a cool bottle of white. I was so hot I was light headed, but I figured that once I cranked up the air conditioner, I would be OK. I was headed toward a menacing dark cloud with bolts of lightning shooting out of it, and I hoped a thunderstorm would quench the heat. Soon I drove into a downpour so torrential, I could no longer see to drive, so I pulled off the road.

Eventually the rain tapered off and gray sky gave way to fluffy white clouds with beams of sunlight peeking through. When I pulled onto the road, things were strangely different. I looked up from the road and in every direction, there were golden hills with meticulously trimmed vineyards. Some vineyards had ancient stone walls around them or marked by what resembled tombstones. I saw a magnificent horse pulling a plough through a vineyard, so I parked and got out to take a look.

When I approached the horse, he spoke up and said, “Hello, my name is Henri. Welcome to Corton-Charlemagne.” I replied, “Hello Henri. Something tells me I am not in Roanoke anymore. Where am I?” Henri seemed quite friendly as well as knowledgeable. “You are in the Cotes de Beaune area of Burgundy, France,” he informed me. “I have been plowing the vineyard for many years like my ancestor horses before me. We are quite proud of the wine that comes from this vineyard.” I was curious. “What makes the wine so good?” I asked. Henri responded, “This vineyard was once owned by Holy Roman Emperor Charlemagne, who bequeathed it to the church in 775. The hill is composed of limestone and clay. Charlemagne liked red wine, but his wife made him replant the vineyard with Chardonnay so his white beard would not be stained by the red wine.”

“Not so fast,” interjected a bee that was buzzing by. “That story is a myth, because some historians say Charlemagne did not even have a beard.” Henri conceded, “Well you might be right, Betty Bee, but this is one of the best places in the world to grow chardonnay. The whole appellation is only 23.5 acres.” By now I was curious to taste the wine. “Where could I get a glass?” I asked. Betty Bee said, “Follow me,” as she buzzed up toward an ancient stone chapel. When I arrived, a slim French fellow offered me a glass of wine to taste. It was silky and rich but had a nice mineral note and balancing acidity. There were notes of toasty vanilla from oak barrel aging but very distinctive mineral notes reminiscent of chalky sea shells. Flavors lingered on my palate for a long while. “This is a great wine!” I exclaimed.

“I am glad you like it,” the Frenchman responded. “Further down the hill where the soil is chalkier, we grow red Pinot Noir which goes by the name of Corton.” He poured some red into my glass. “This is powerful,” I said. “I get notes of sour cherries and earth on a velvety palate. There are complex flavors such as loam, leather and pepper. I think it would age well.”

The Frenchman replied: “This area is where pinot noir originated and this is still one of the best places to grow it. And now for something completely different, Betty Bee will take you down to Meursault.” I followed her in my car as she buzzed down the highway. We cruised through the city of Beaune, which featured buildings with stunningly colorful mosaic tile roofs.

When I arrived in the village of Meursault, I was greeted by a small gray mouse who had a towel hanging from his arm like a sommelier. “Hi, I am Marcel,” he introduced himself. “Welcome to Meursault. This appellation is named for mice like me, because the red grape vines are no more than a mouse’s jump from the white grape vines. However, we specialize in chardonnay.” Marcel took me to a nearby stone winery and I followed him down to the cellar. I saw lots of oak barrels filled with wine. “Here we ferment wines in oak barrels to develop a creamy richness, but at the same time, the wines are crystalline and crisp so they are very balanced and age worthy. Those California wines that try to copy us taste like a buttery toothpick!”

“Well, I will be the judge of that,” I said. “Let me taste some.” At that point a cellar worker emerged from the shadows and offered me a glass of Meursault. I sniffed the wine and detected aromas of hazelnuts and honey. The palate was a rich wash of minerals with a note of chalk and peach cobbler. It was very complex and refined. “Try this piece of bleu cheese with it,” Marcel the mouse offered. The wine magnified the richness of the cheese a great deal. “This is a great match!” I exclaimed. “It also pairs well with chicken and béchamel sauce,” Marcel advised.

About that time, I awakened to a loud boom of thunder and realized I had dozed off and had been dreaming the whole time. All I could think of was obtaining some Corton-Charlemagne or Meursault, so I looked them up on the internet. I found a bottle of Coche-Dury Corton-Charlemagne grand cru 2015 for $8,899. Coche-Dury is considered one of the top wine producers in the world, producing about 4,200 cases yearly. When a wine such as this is in demand, very wealthy people around the world will pay the price. I found a more affordable Louis Latour Corton-Charlemagne grand cru 2018 for $199.

I searched for Meursault and found a Coche-Dury 2018 for the low price of $449 and Louis Jadot single vineyard Genevries for $118 a bottle. I hope that these wines taste as good in person as they did in my dream, because they are out of my price range. Dreams are good.