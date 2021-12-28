Good Libations: Bubbly lingo explained

“Confused? Confusion is good, it’s an excellent place to learn something new …”

Edward R. Murrow

I thank journalist Murrow for introducing today’s column, as he could be describing consumers searching for sparkling wines. Bubbly labels are a cacophony of regulated and unregulated terms. Puzzlingly, many wines labeled as “Champagne” are not Champagne at all. Now that I have your attention, let me explain.

True Champagne can only be produced in an eponymous region located northeast of Paris, France. The area has unique chalky soil and a cool climate that fosters grapes that are high in acidity, resulting in crisp, bone-dry wines. The only allowable grape varieties are Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier, and Chardonnay. Appellation Controlee laws stipulate that the wines must be produced by a labor-intensive process known as méthode champenoise, or the traditional method.

Bottles filled with wine that is still fermenting are stored on racks with the tops pointing downward and are manually rotated periodically. When the bottles are mature, they are placed upside down, neck deep, in an icy solution which freezes the yeast. The bottles are set upright and the caps are popped off allowing the yeast to blow out of the bottle. The bottles are then topped up with a mixture of wine and sugar and sealed with a wired cork stopper. The measure of sugar determines the sweetness of the wine.

The term “Brut” refers to wines in which dosage of added wine contains a miniscule amount of sugar, resulting in a very dry (not sweet) bubbly. A bit more sugar in the dosage gives “Extra Dry” style, which is slightly sweeter. There is a very sweet style, “Doux,” which is rarely seen in this area. True Champagne is crisp, ethereal, complex and displays notes of biscuit dough, yeast and chalky earth. Expect to pay $30 and up for the genuine article. To verify authenticity, make sure it is labeled as Champagne and the label says, “Product of France.”

You are probably thinking, “I have seen ‘Champagne’ at the store selling for $7. What gives?” The Treaty of Versailles, ratified in 1919, protected place-named products, such as Champagne and Brie cheese. The United States, experimenting with Prohibition at the time, did not sign the treaty, and compliance is optional. Thus, producers of inexpensive sparkling liquid in California and New York can label their product as “Champagne.” Nothing above applies since these wines are carbonated in a pressurized tank by a method known as the Charmat bulk process. There is even “California Champagne.” While it may be made by the classic method, this is akin to sockeye salmon from the Roanoke River. For the ultimate in convenience, Andre “Champagne” is available in 12-ounce cans!

European producers do abide by the Versailles Treaty and label their wines appropriately. There are French wines made by the classic method, but not in the Champagne region. Examples are Crémant d’Alsace, Blanquette di Limoux and Simonet Vin Mousseux (sparkling wine). While searching, you may encounter CAVA from Spain. This reasonably priced bubbly is made by the classic method but uses local indigenous grapes such as Parellada and Xarel-lo. Entire racks of bottles are mechanically rotated at once, saving labor costs. While not as light and ethereal as Champagne, CAVA, which means “cave”, provides refreshing bubbly in the $15 price range.

Italy’s Prosecco is another popular choice at a reasonable price. This Denomination Controlled wine is composed primarily of the local Glera grape variety. The best ones are labeled as Prosecco di Valdobbiadene. They originate in the Valdobbiadene region, a hilly area in northeast Italy, where harvesting is challenging and the grapes have been grown for 300 years. The wines are Charmat carbonated, but they are lively, crisp, refreshing and great crowd pleasers. If a wine is labeled simply Prosecco, it is from the Prosecco region but outside the prestigious Valdobbiadene area. If you see the term “Spumante” on the label, it is a ubiquitous term that means sparkling wine.

Asti Spumante is a Denomination Controlled sparkling wine produced around the town of Asti in Italy’s northwest Piedmont region. Regulations stipulate that the wine must be produced from the Moscato grape, known for fresh lively flavors of peach, pear and honeysuckle. If you have a sweet tooth, this wine is for you. The alcohol must be in the 7% to 9% range, making it light and food friendly. Industry leader Martini and Rossi (yes, they also make Vermouth) is well represented in this area and makes a fine sweet bubbly. M&R, as we refer to it, sells for about $13.

You might see the simple term Spumante. This is a wine made in the style of Asti Spumante, but made somewhere other than Asti, Italy, most likely California. This type of Spumante tends to be sugary with notes of honey and peach and sells for about $7. Popular producers are Andre, J. Roget and Barefoot.

A wine that has taken off in popularity the last few years is Moscato d’Asti. Like Asti Spumante, it is produced in the region around Asti from sweet and fruity Moscato Bianco grapes, but differs in the amount of carbonation. According to Italianowine.com, Asti Spumante has 4 to 5 atmospheres of pressure while Moscato d’Asti does not exceed 2.5 bars. Since Moscato has a bit less sugar fermented to alcohol, it is a bit sweeter and has less alcohol, about 5% to 6%. Asti Spumante weighs in about 6% to 9% ABV. Moscato d’Asti is often sealed with a cork or screwcap since the lower pressure does not require a wired stopper. The wine has a fresh peach and grape taste that appeals to many palates. Like Spumante, there is simply Moscato that is not from Asti but costs less.

California’s Barefoot Cellars has created something called Fruitscato which is Moscato flavored with fruit flavors such as watermelon, mango and strawberry. There are other sparkling wines out there but this should cover the majority of available offerings. Sparkling Shiraz? We will leave that for Crocodile Dundee.