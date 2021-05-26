Good Libations: Choosing a wine you like shouldn't have to be intimidating. Here are some tips

Place-named French and Italian wines such as Cotes du Rhone and Chianti are strictly regulated as to what grapes they can contain and the production techniques that can be used. For example, a Cotes du Rhone is made from grenache, syrah and mourvèdre grapes, but the label may not tell you that. Chianti is primarily sangiovese, a red grape that has an affinity for tomato sauce-based dishes. The term “mis en bouteille au chateau” means that the grapes were grown and made into wine all at the same location or chateau. The New World equivalent to this term is “estate bottled.” In theory, if the same folks grew the grapes and made the wine, they had quality control over the entire process ensuring a quality wine. Terms like “vinted and botted by …” or “cellared and bottled by …” mean that the winemaker purchased grapes, juice or possibly pre-made wine and completed the vinification process. These types of wine can be delicious and they tend to cost less than chateau- or estate-bottled wines, but you never know until you taste them.