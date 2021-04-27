Good Libations: How Steven Spurrier changed the world of wine

In 1976, the world’s perception of wine was much different than it is today.

Classic French wines were considered the world’s finest, with the first growths of Bordeaux such as Chateau Mouton-Rothschild regarded as the creme de la creme of wines. American winemaking had suffered a major setback during Prohibition, when many vineyards were taken out and replaced by food crops. California wines were regarded as an inferior product made by neophyte farmers dabbling in winemaking using grapes grown in terroirs that had not established a reputation for greatness.

That was about to change.

There was a small wine shop in downtown Paris called Cave de la Madeleine. The shop had been purchased in 1971 by an enthusiastic young wine connoisseur named Steven Spurrier. He was heir to his family’s gravel business in Derbyshire, England, but had been bitten by the wine bug when he tasted 1908 Cockburn’s vintage port at the age of 13 and was completely captivated. He conducted a wine school at the shop where he encouraged patrons to taste wines before purchasing them. Spurrier, an inquisitive and creative sort, decided to put together a blind tasting pitting great French wines against some well-selected American ones. The event was meant to roughly coincide with America’s Bicentennial.