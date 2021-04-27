Good Libations: How Steven Spurrier changed the world of wine

In 1976, the world’s perception of wine was much different than it is today.
Classic French wines were considered the world’s finest, with the first growths of Bordeaux such as Chateau Mouton-Rothschild regarded as the creme de la creme of wines. American winemaking had suffered a major setback during Prohibition, when many vineyards were taken out and replaced by food crops. California wines were regarded as an inferior product made by neophyte farmers dabbling in winemaking using grapes grown in terroirs that had not established a reputation for greatness.
That was about to change.
There was a small wine shop in downtown Paris called Cave de la Madeleine. The shop had been purchased in 1971 by an enthusiastic young wine connoisseur named Steven Spurrier. He was heir to his family’s gravel business in Derbyshire, England, but had been bitten by the wine bug when he tasted 1908 Cockburn’s vintage port at the age of 13 and was completely captivated. He conducted a wine school at the shop where he encouraged patrons to taste wines before purchasing them. Spurrier, an inquisitive and creative sort, decided to put together a blind tasting pitting great French wines against some well-selected American ones. The event was meant to roughly coincide with America’s Bicentennial.
Patricia Gallagher, who managed the store with Spurrier, had visited California and tasted wines with their winemakers and was impressed with their quality. Spurrier had also visited California, and the two ideated a concept for an interesting tasting: They would have a panel of wine experts, mostly French, taste California and French wines blind. Blind tasting means the wine bottles are covered by a bag and are labeled something like A, B, C, etc. The wines are evaluated, and then their identities are revealed. The reason for blind tasting is to remove any preconceived bias from the judges, who might not be tasting the wine they think they are. The tasting was labeled “The Judgment of Paris” after a tale from Greek mythology.
The 11 judges selected were all French except Spurrier, who was British, and Gallagher, who was American. The French judges included such prestigious names as Pierre Brejoux, who was inspector general of the Appellation d’Origine Controlee Board, which polices production practices ascribed to each region and enforces compliance. Judges also included Claude Dubois-Millot, sales director of the Gault-Millot restaurant guide, and Aubert de Villaine, co-owner of Domaine de la Romanee-Conti, a top Burgundy producer that makes some of the world’s most expensive wines.
The tasting was set for May 24, 1976. Spurrier and Gallagher did a brilliant job of selecting wines that would offer a real brain twister for the judges. The tasting was divided into 10 whites and 10 reds. The whites were California chardonnays and place-named white Burgundies, which are 100% chardonnay grape. The reds were California cabernet sauvignons and top-of-the-line Left Bank Bordeaux, which are primarily cabernet.
The judges, charged with rating the wines using a 20-point scale, seemed perplexed when they began to sample the wines. They seemed befuddled and unsure, reviewing their notes, praising wines they thought to be French when in fact they were from California. When all of the wines were tasted and notated, the judges’ scores were tabulated.
To the horror of most present, the winning white wine was adjudged to be 1973 Chateau Montelena, a Napa Valley chardonnay. All 11 judges awarded their highest white wine score to Montelena or Chalone, another California winery. Coming in second was Meursault Charmes Roulot, an expensive Burgundy.
French judge Odette Kahn, a respected editor of French food and wine magazines, demanded her ballot back, without success, and subsequently refused to speak to Spurrier and claimed fraud in her writings about the event.
Chateau Montelena’s winemaker was Mike Grgich, a Croatian who learned winemaking at the University of Zagreb but moved to California to hone his skills. After earning notoriety in Paris, he partnered with Austin Hills of Hills Brothers Coffee to open the highly respected Grgich Hills winery, still noted for chardonnay.
The top red wine was judged to be 1973 Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars cabernet sauvignon, beating out Bordeaux first growths Chateau Mouton-Rothschild and Chateau Haut-Brion. The proprietor of Stag’s Leap was Warren Winiarski, who was born in the Polish section of Chicago and studied political theory at the University of Chicago. After studying the writings of Machiavelli, Winiarski decided he wanted to learn to make wine, so he moved to California, where he became an apprentice at Souverain. Winiarski made top-quality wine at Stag’s Leap until a partnership of Ste. Michelle and Marchesi Antinori assumed control of the winery. Winiarski was inducted into the California Hall of Fame in 2017.
While many members of the press were invited to the tasting, only George Taber of Time magazine showed up. Taber reported the tasting results in a four-paragraph story in Time that has been referred to as “the most significant news story ever written about wine.” The tasting results reverberated around the world, establishing California as a world-class wine producer. This gave hope to other aspiring winemakers in places like Argentina and Australia that their wines could be great as well.
Spurrier went on to open wine schools around the world and wrote for the British wine magazine Decanter for many years. He advocated for the underdogs of the wine world, inspiring such winemakers as Argentina’s Nicolas Catena. He and his wife planted grapes in Dorset, England, where he lived later in life, and produced a good sparkling wine from his Bride Valley Vineyard. Spurrier became interested in Virginia wine and participated as a judge in the Governor’s Cup competition for several years.
A movie about the event called “Bottle Shock” was released in 2008, but many of the people involved in the Paris tasting felt that the movie was a fictionalized account. When Spurrier read the script, he commented, “There is hardly a word that is true in the script and many, many pure inventions as far as I am concerned.”
Supposedly a more accurate movie, produced by the “Somm” folks, is on the way this year.
Spurrier succumbed to cancer last month at his Bride Valley Estate in Dorset at the age of 79. The world of wine has lost a true statesman and gentleman.