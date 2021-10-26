Good Libations: Invasion of the Hazy Ales

‘‘I was working in the lab, late one night
When my eyes beheld an eerie sight
For my monster from his slab, began to rise
And suddenly to my surprise
He was drinking a hazy IPA from a skull!”
These days hazy IPAs are so popular, even Boris’ monster above is imbibing in a hazy libation. A visit to any beer purveyor will reveal a plethora of hazy selections, many described as “fruity” or “juicy.” In a world that values purity and clarity, what is going on with all this haze?
For years commercial beer producers have spared no expense to produce crystal clear, golden brews that are featured on television commercials pouring in slow motion to highlight their beautiful, jewel-like clarity and appearance. Conversely, if you pour hazy New England India Pale Ale into a glass, it more closely resembles orange juice, with a turbid appearance packed with suspended material. To understand these beers, we have to examine the origin of India Pale Ale.
In the late 18th century, English troops stationed in India were yearning for their beloved Pale Ale. In those days, wooden “hogshead” barrels were filled with beer and lashed to the ship. The voyage involved the tossing motion of the ocean and extreme heat as the ships traversed the equator. By the time ale arrived in Calcutta, it was often spoiled. London brewer George Hodgson addressed the issue by using lighter, golden malts and bumping up the alcohol content to around 7%, fermenting almost all sugars. When the barrels were filled, additional hop flowers were added which imparted their anti-microbial properties. The beers were drinkable on arrival, and he dubbed his creation Hodgson’s East India Pale Ale, creating the style.
Fritz Maytag, of the Iowa blue cheese producing Maytag family, purchased the failing Anchor Brewing company in San Francisco in 1965. Maytag revived Anchor Steam Beer, but he desired to emulate an English Pale Ale, with a twist of American hops. According to Erin Mosbaugh at Firstwefeast.com, Maytag created an ale by adding copious quantities of recently developed Cascade hops from Oregon to the boil. After the beer was cooled and placed in the fermentation vessel, more hops were added in a practice known as dry-hopping. Maytag named the creation Liberty Ale in honor of the 200th anniversary of Paul Revere’s ride. Dry hopping imparted intense aromas of citrus and pine resin. At the time, Liberty Ale was considered extremely hoppy.
In 1980, Ken Grossman at California’s Sierra Nevada introduced his Pale Ale, which utilized Oregon hops such as Chinook, Centennial, Cascade and Columbus. In 1994 Northern California brewer Vinnie Cilurzo at Blind Pig Brewing created a significantly hoppier ale named Blind Pig Inaugural ale. San Diego brewers Stone, Ballast Point and Green Flash jumped on the hoppy beer race and Green Flash trademarked the term, West Coast IPA. Notably not everyone likes the extreme bitterness in aggressively hopped beers.
In 2003, John Kimmich at Vermont’s The Alchemist brewery released Heady Topper, which used yeast that tended not to drop to the bottom of the tank as quickly and a portion of oats to soften the mouthfeel. The beer was dry hopped and hazy, but the flavors were juicier and less bitter which resonated with many beer drinkers. The style was dubbed “New England IPA” and many brewers all over the United States set about creating their own variation of this style.
According to the website of California’s Firestone-Walker brewery, West Coast IPAs have hops added at increments throughout the boil, while hazy IPAs are crafted by adding the hops to the brew after the boiler is switched off. Since hops have to be boiled to extract bitterness, this technique leads to a sweeter, creamier mouthfeel with less bitterness. They go on to say, “Hazy IPAs get their signature appearance from a combination of proteins and tannins contributed by a combination of higher-protein grains like wheat and oats used in the mash, and high rates of hop additions. The resulting haze complex actually binds to non-polar hop aroma compounds that would normally not remain in the beer, leading to the unique juicy aroma and lush mouthfeel of the style.”
Sierra Nevada says about their Hazy Little Thing IPA that the oats and wheat included in the brew, “interact with the polyphenols in colossal volumes of lupulin hop dust, which is basically the pure flavor from inside hop cones, to generate a smooth and juicy haze.” The particles remain in suspension but will settle to the bottom of the bottle over time.
Waynesboro’s Basic City Beer Company makes Bask DIPA which they describe as a Double Imperial IPA. They use a heavy amount of oats, along with Mosaic and Citra hops. I have tasted this beer and it looks like orange juice in the glass, but is smooth and juicy with loads of citrus hop flavor yet only mild bitterness. The brew weighs in at 7.4% ABV and is available locally for around $14 for a four pack of 16-ounce cans.
Cooperstown, New York’s Ommengang Brewery has teamed up with Firestone Walker to create Neon Giants Astronomically Hazy IPA. They use malted and un-malted oats and hops from New Zealand including Mosaic, Citra, Cashmere and Simcoe. The brew is available locally and clocks in at 6.5% alcohol. The brewer describes it as a “juicy supernova of tropical fruit aromas.” A four pack of 16-ounce cans runs about $14.
Roanoke’s A Few Old Goats Brewing offers Mitigated Clarity IPA—Imperial Double New England at their tasting room on 8th Street SW. I have tasted this beer and it is very hazy with a light color and somewhat rich fruity and citrus flavors. There are rich hop flavors but not a lot of bitterness. The brew weighs in at 8.6% ABV and an eight-ounce glass can be acquired at the tasting room for $3.50.
Roanoke’s Twisted Track makes Revolution New England IPA which contains oats and a blend of hops that produces a soft and fruity flavor. Weighing in at 5.3% alcohol, it is a bit lighter than most IPA’s but it does have a soft fruity flavor. A 10-ounce glass will run you five dollars at the brewery at 523 Shenandoah Avenue N.W.
This is just the tip of the iceberg. There are so many hazy IPAs out there I could fill up this whole newspaper if I wrote about them all. If you don’t like bitter beer, they might be worth a try. I have to go and strap my monster back down now.
— With apologies to Bobby “Boris” Pickett & The Crypt Kickers