Good Libations: Irish cream rises to the top

Sometimes interesting things happen when folks are looking for a tax break.

Such was the case in 1973, when the Irish government was offering a 15-year tax holiday to anyone who could create a new product or service that could be profitably exported. International Distillers and Vintners (IDV) charged two men — Kerrygold dairy brand co-creator David Gluckman and his business partner, Hugh Reade Seymour-Davies — with creating a product that conformed to the parameters above.

They kicked around such ideas as heather and honey or an unsightly green cream made with carrageenan, a thickening agent derived from seaweed. At the time, Irish dairy farmers had a surplus of cream, which is perishable, and IDV owned an Irish whiskey producer.

At some point Gluckman and Seymour-Davies enjoyed a brandy Alexander in a bar, which prompted them to think that a blend of Irish whiskey and cream might be tasty and popular. They proceeded to the supermarket and procured a small bottle of Jameson Irish Whiskey and some cream, then mixed them together. The initial concoction was a long way from delicious, and according to Gluckman was “bloody awful.” Adding sugar helped, but they went back to the store and purchased some Cadbury Powdered Drinking Chocolate, which transformed the drink into a delicious elixir.

Gluckman poured some of the mixture into a cleaned-out Schweppes Tonic Water bottle and took a cab to visit Tom Jago, a manager at IDV. Jago loved the libation and turned to two people who were experts in drink production technology for Gilbey’s Gin (owned by IDV), Alan Simpson and Mac McPherson. The technical team eventually figured out how to meld the ingredients through homogenization, and the product known as Baileys Irish Cream was born. They found that a small dollop of oil smoothed emulsification. The product was named after Baileys Bistro, a restaurant in Soho, London, and the early labels featured a fictional address since the production facility had yet to be built.

The product was initially tested by all-male focus groups who were unimpressed and pronounced it a “girl’s drink,” although their glasses were inexplicably empty. Tasting groups of the opposite sex were not much more charitable, and one female tester said the concoction reminded her of kaolin and morphine — a diarrhea-treatment medicine — according to an article that Gluckman wrote in The Irish Times.

Gluckman stashed two bottles in the Allsop Arms in London to see if anyone would order it. After a while, two policemen came in and polished off an entire bottle, showing that there was a market for the product. They fashioned a quaint brown bottle and took three of them to a sales meeting with the Gilbey’s leadership in Dublin, to pitch the new product. The executives said that the liqueur would never sell in Ireland, but were confident it would be successful overseas.

The product was launched in 1974 and became wildly popular in Australia, selling out so quickly that liquor stores had to put up signs explaining when the product would be back on the shelves. Baileys became a great hit in the United States as well. Today, Baileys is the number one selling liqueur in the world. More than 80 million bottles are produced annually and are sold in 180 countries, with the U.S. being the top importer. In 2017 Baileys accounted for 92% percent of all Irish cream liqueur sales in the US. Baileys uses 72.6 million gallons of milk a year. IDV has been absorbed by beverage behemoth Diageo, who also owns Baileys along with Guinness, Johnny Walker, Smirnoff and other premium brands.

Baileys does have its challengers. One notable contender is Five Farms Single Batch Irish Cream Liqueur, from County Cork, Ireland. Five Farms is packaged in a dairy style blue bottle with a white ceramic lid that clamps on with a metal wire. The product was previously available in Virginia ABC stores but is not now. According to Emily Bell at vinepair.com, Five Farms uses high quality Irish Cream and 10% triple distilled Irish whiskey from a local producer. The final 17% alcohol is achieved with the addition of neutral spirits, which gives the liqueur more of an alcohol flavor note than Baileys. Five Farms is more expensive than Baileys.

Carolans Irish Cream is made with Irish Whiskey, cream and natural honey. It is less expensive than Baileys and also comes in salted caramel and cold brewed coffee versions. Another contender is Saint Brendan’s Irish Cream, which is made in Derry using The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey. The liqueur is named after a seafaring sixth-century monk who sailed the Atlantic searching for the Garden of Eden.

Baileys has variations, too, including Almande, which is a non-dairy product crafted from almond milk for a lighter style. Baileys today produces 9 flavors different from original, including strawberry cream, red velvet and apple pie. The original has been highly rated by liquor critics due to the chocolate and vanilla notes and weighs in at 17% alcohol. The bottle states it contains caramel but alcohol products are not required to list ingredients.

There are a few things to remember when serving Irish cream liqueurs. They should be stored at 32 to 77 degrees Fahrenheit and will keep in the bottle for two years. Refrigerate after opening.

Never mix cream liqueurs with anything acidic as it will curdle with disgusting results. That includes wine, lemon or limes. There is a prank drink out there known as a “Cement Mixer.” The victim takes a shot of Baileys and quickly follows with a shot of lime juice. When swished about in the mouth the product curdles and sticks to the teeth. This is definitely not Good Libations.

There are many cocktails made with Irish cream liqueur, but neat at room temperature allows one to enjoy the creamy richness on a cold night. Be careful since the cream tastes so good you might overserve yourself.