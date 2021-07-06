Good Libations: Meet Konstantin Baum, Master of Wine

My guilty pleasure is staying up late at night watching YouTube videos about wine. There is a plethora of them out there, and they run the gamut from quite educational and informative to downright silly. While surfing about, I discovered a trove of enlightening videos by a young German wine educator named Konstantin Baum. He covers many aspects of wine related topics and knows what he is talking about — he has earned the Master of Wine Certification.
Baum’s earlier videos are done in his native German language but the later ones are in English, which is great for me. He has done a series called “Wine in Ten” where within 10 minutes he describes a specific type of wine in great detail. For example, he has documented Northern Rhone, New Zealand, Oregon — even screwcaps vs. corks. Baum produces the videos in his chiseled stone basement with a backdrop of Champagne sabers hanging behind him and stacks of premium wine in wooden boxes. He delivers the information in a rapid-fire style, but he makes it easy to understand and spices it up with self-deprecating humor.
Baum is young, enthusiastic and trim from running marathons. He was the youngest person in Germany to pass the Master of Wine certification exam, at age 30; after completing all of the requirements, he became a Master of Wine at age 33.
I always enjoy speaking with people who have a passion for wine, so I tracked him down and interviewed him via a Zoom. He was in Munich, Germany, between seminars he was conducting for a major auto manufacturer about hidden gems of the wine world. He was very personable and told me about his journey to become a Master of Wine. He also has produced a video detailing his journey. He was excited to tell me about a recent video where he tried the same wine blindfolded from six different wine glasses and he determined that one of the least expensive glasses by Riedel was one of the best.
The Master of Wine program has been around since 1953 and, according to Baum, “is the most comprehensive understanding of wine in the world.” Today there are 417 Masters of Wine living in 34 countries.
“It is designed for people who work in trade and journalism to communicate about wine,” he said. “There is a Master Sommelier program for folks who work in restaurants.” To gain certification, applicants must pass a rigorous written test, blind taste and identify 36 different wines and write a detailed paper addressing a complex wine-related topic. It takes most applicants five or six years of immersive study and thousands of euros in expenses. What would make someone want to go to this effort to obtain a certification? Baum explained it to me.
When he completed school, he was uncertain about his career, so he signed on for an apprenticeship at a great hotel in Germany. He spent three years learning about cooking, wine and room service. During that time, he went to school to study wine. He bought wine books and was nurtured by his boss and the hotel sommelier. Frequently, wine suppliers would drop by with samples for them to taste. Baum described tasting the French Burgundy Domaine Francois LaMarche La Grande Rue. He was unimpressed with the aroma of the young wine, but he was allowed to take the bottle home with its remaining contents. He tried the wine the next day and was blown away. “It was a magical moment,” he explained. “The wine was stunning and complex. From that moment on, I wanted to learn everything I could about wine.”
He went on to win the German championship for the best young restaurant wine specialist. Baum moved to Dublin, where he became sommelier at a top restaurant in Ireland. He describes the experience as intense — working 12-hour days with lots of screaming and infighting in the kitchen. Shades of Anthony Bourdain, indeed. Maintaining a thousand-position wine list required him to taste many wines, honing and perfecting his palate. A memorable lunch he served included bottles of Dom Perigon and Petrus to consummate a business deal. The two patrons staggered out after paying their 7,500 Euro bill.
Baum learned of the Master of Wine exam requirement of tasting 36 wines in Decanter magazine and realized he needed immersive education, so he moved to New Zealand where he got a job working at Te Mania winery. He learned that winemaking is hard work and lots of cleaning is required. After a stint studying oenology and business at Geisenheim University back in Germany, he decided to move to London, the home of the Institute of Masters of Wine. Baum points out that London is a capital of the wine world because the British import lots of wine and hold trade shows. He got a job and got up early in the morning each day to write notes and essays and put together mock tastings.
When the day of the exam rolled around, things were tense. Baum has seen applicants cry on exam day or just sit at their desks when they realize they are woefully unprepared. His adrenaline was pumping because the prospect of failing the exam and having to start over triggered a fight-or-flight response. This constricts nasal passages, making assessing wine aromas difficult, so he had to concentrate on keeping calm. “It is very important to keep your cool when you are sitting for the hardest exam in the world,” he said.
He was very excited to learn that he had passed. He then submitted his research paper on digital direct marketing — how wineries use their websites, social media tools and email to communicate with their customers and sell wine. He said that when he got the call that he had passed and was now a Master of Wine, he cried, jumped around and screamed — and then opened a magnum of Champagne to celebrate. He had earned the certificate at age 33.
Today Baum educates wine enthusiasts with his excellent YouTube videos, at www.youtube.com/user/meinelese/. He also sells wine through his online wine store, Meinelese, at https://meinelese.de. I asked him what “Meinelese” means. He explained that the phrase is a play on words: “Weinlese” means harvest, “Lese” means selection and “meine” means my. So, it means “my selection.” He assured me that it makes sense in German. Baum told me his mission is to help people understand wine better. I agree. Visit his channel and you will see what he means.