Good Libations: Meet Konstantin Baum, Master of Wine

My guilty pleasure is staying up late at night watching YouTube videos about wine. There is a plethora of them out there, and they run the gamut from quite educational and informative to downright silly. While surfing about, I discovered a trove of enlightening videos by a young German wine educator named Konstantin Baum. He covers many aspects of wine related topics and knows what he is talking about — he has earned the Master of Wine Certification.

Baum’s earlier videos are done in his native German language but the later ones are in English, which is great for me. He has done a series called “Wine in Ten” where within 10 minutes he describes a specific type of wine in great detail. For example, he has documented Northern Rhone, New Zealand, Oregon — even screwcaps vs. corks. Baum produces the videos in his chiseled stone basement with a backdrop of Champagne sabers hanging behind him and stacks of premium wine in wooden boxes. He delivers the information in a rapid-fire style, but he makes it easy to understand and spices it up with self-deprecating humor.

Baum is young, enthusiastic and trim from running marathons. He was the youngest person in Germany to pass the Master of Wine certification exam, at age 30; after completing all of the requirements, he became a Master of Wine at age 33.