Good Libations: Oak barrels important to winemakers

If you have visited any winery, you most likely observed that used oak barrels, strategically placed to lend atmosphere and reinforce the notion that you are at a place that makes wine.

Counterintuitively, not all wines are aged in oak barrels. That white zinfandel you are drinking has never seen an oak barrel. Winemakers crafting crisp and clean white wines such as Riesling, Pinot Grigio and Sauvignon Blanc usually eschew oak barrels and instead mature the wines in neutral stainless-steel containers so the natural fresh flavor of delicious grapes can shine through.

Winemakers fashioning complex reds or buttery, creamy Chardonnay are more likely to employ oak barrels in their winemaking regimen. Oak seasons wines with notes of vanilla, caramel, clove and nutmeg and allows for a subtle oxidation as the barrels are airtight. Just as a chef might have a preference for Malabar or Telicherry black peppercorns, winemakers have their favorite barrels.

In ancient times, wine was stored in crockery amphorae, which imparted no flavor into the wine. As shipping became more sophisticated, barrels were employed to hold and transport a myriad of commodities including wine. It was observed that barrels seasoned the wine.

Early barrels were fashioned of many types of wood, but according to Roger C. Bohmrich, Master of Wine, the French had extensive oak forests which earned a stellar reputation for producing wood that was particularly well-suited to winemaking.

Over time, major French forests gained a reputation for producing oak with unique, distinct characteristics. The five most important are Allier, Limousin, Nevers, Tronçais and Vosges. Historically, these forests were planted to supply sturdy timber for shipbuilding purposes.

According to the website clustercrush.com, French King Louis XIV’s head minister, Jean Baptiste Colbert, ordered the Tronçais forest replanted to remediate aggressive deforestation and mismanagement to provide masts and timber for France’s commercial fleet. Napoleon also insisted that the forests be maintained to support his Navy.

France is not the only country that produces oak barrels. American oak is popular with some winemakers, particularly in the Rioja region of Spain. The myriad of oak trees grown worldwide falls under the Genus Quercus.

Most French oak is Quercus robur or Quercus sessiliflora. French oak is noted for producing delicate wines, and the wood must be hand split. American oak is Quercus alba and can be sawn, even against the grain.

French oak is noted for soft vanilla and caramel flavors, while American oak is more robust with flavors that include chocolate, and sometimes dill. French barrels cost more than their American counterparts.

To determine current pricing, I reached out to Barboursville’s ace winemaker, Luca Paschina, and he informed me that American oak barrels are selling for $450 to $600 each, and French oak barrels are $900 dollars or more. He said he preferred French barrels from the Allier and Bertrange forest in central France, for their character and consistency.

The art of barrel making is quite fascinating. In France, the staves are split from trees and seasoned outside in the weather for two to three years. According to top quality barrel producer Seguin Moreau, fresh cut staves have a moisture content of 40% to 70%, but after drying that drops to between 14% and 16%.

Experts caution that overdrying can lead to moldy flavors. The staves, which resemble two by fours, are assembled in a ring, by a barrel maker or cooper (Tonnelier in French). A ring is hammered on to one end of the barrel to bring the staves tightly together. The barrel is inverted over a fire to soften the staves so they can be bent. The ends of the barrel are sanded and a groove (Croze) cut in.

The staves for the head are cut tongue and groove and squeezed together by a machine. The head is cut to be round and placed in the groove in the barrel. A bung hole is cut into one of the side staves. The ring on the outside of the barrel is hammered down, tightening the staves around the head and making a leak proof container.

The barrel is tested for leaks by filling it with hot water and spinning it. A giant lathe sands the barrel smooth. The amount of toast can be varied from light to dark by fire exposure. No nails or screws are used. You can view this process at youtu.be/e_GxHtenhms.

Winemakers use barrels in a variety of ways. Some chardonnay producers emulate the classic white French burgundy Meursault by fermenting the wine in barrels, often introducing what is known as malolactic fermentation that converts sour malic acid into buttery tasting lactic acid. The wine can then be transferred to fresh oak barrels for additional aging. The resulting wine tends to be smooth and creamy. Wines made this way are often labelled as “Barrel Fermented”.

Some wine pros decry excessive use of oak, saying the wine tastes more like toothpicks than fresh juice. I say oak is like aspirin. If you take two, your headache will feel better, but if you take twenty you will not feel so good.

Red wine is more likely to see oak, especially heavier wines such as Cabernet Sauvignon, Bordeaux and Brunello di Montalcino. The amount of time spent in barrels depends on the proclivities of the winemaker.

Typical maturation for Cabernet Sauvignon is six to 30 months. Many complex reactions take place within the barrel. Toasted oak contains vanillin as well as polysaccharides which give a sensation of richness or fat and decrease astringency, according to Bohmrich. The barrels are slightly porous, so a miniscule amount of oxidation takes place and insoluble compounds settle to the bottom, clarifying the wine.

Some creative winemakers blend proportions of barrel aged wine with some that has not seen wood. New barrels impart the most flavor to a wine. Barrels used two or three times have less impact and barrels used over four times are considered neutral. That does not mean such barrels have reached the end of the road. They are then often shipped to Scotland or Portugal for finishing such libations as Scotch or Port.