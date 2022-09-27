Good Libations: Sauvignon blanc’s signature

Every wine has its own signature of unique flavors, texture and aromas. Chardonnay is known for vanilla and peach notes, usually soft and smooth. Sauvignon blanc is a crisp and clean break from buttery and oaky white wines. However, its production area stamps an indelible signature on the wine.

Sauvignon blanc probably originated in France’s Loire Valley. Sauvignon is contracted from the French words sauvage and vigne, which loosely translate to “wild vine.” It is described as wild because of the massive amounts of shoots and leaves it produces. Growers labor, trimming away this extra growth so sunlight can reach the grapes. Hundreds of years ago sauvignon blanc was hybridized with cabernet franc to create cabernet sauvignon.

There are some crisp sauvignon examples made in Bordeaux. While the region’s production is 85% red, many reasonably priced white Bordeaux are made with the grape, often with a small amount of semillon blended in. The area’s gravelly soil is noted for contributing to crisp, light and lively white wines, with notes of green fruits, minerals and tingling acidity.

Consider Chateau Recougne Bordeaux Blanc 2020. According to legend the name recougne came from “recognition” the winery received from King Henri IV in the 17th century. The Milhade family has owned the winery for four generations. The Milhades grow the grapes and make the wine. A warm growing season in 2020 led to a relatively full bodied and rich wine with 13% alcohol by volume. I purchased it locally for $18. The back label says the grapes are grown on hillsides and harvested at dawn when they are cool. The wine has a very light straw color and aromas of lemons, limes and hay. The palate is bold with lemon meringue notes and racy acidity on the finish. Pair it with coquilles St. Jacques, or another scallop dish.

In the late 1800s Charles Wetmore, a journalist who aspired to be a winemaker, obtained sauvignon blanc cuttings from premier Bordeaux estates and planted them in California’s Livermore Valley. Livermore’s warm climate led to large yields. When prohibition ended in 1933, California’s sauvignon blanc producers prolifically produced sweet golden jug wines known as Sauternes (which is a village near Bourdeaux). These days, varietal box wines have replaced jugs. Interestingly, Cribari, a bulk wine producer in Fresno, still makes a jug of Haut Sauterne Sacramental wine.

California sauvignon blanc tends to be riper than others and is known for fig and tropical fruit flavors. Some California winemakers barrel ferment their sauvignon and market it as fumé blanc, a term created by Robert Mondavi as a play on Loire Valley’s pouilly fumé. Paso Robles is home to Eos Winery. Proprietor Bill Foley, who has an engineering degree and a law degree, procures sauvignon grapes from quality growers in California to produce a crisp style. I tasted Eos Sauvignon Blanc California 2020 which I found for $12. It has a light greenish color and aromas of figs and pears. The palate has lots of pear flavors and a note of minerals. It is a bit richer than the Bordeaux above. It would pair well with chevre goat cheese. It weighs in at 13.5% ABV.

In the 1980’s New Zealand shook up the wine industry by producing crisp Sauvignon quickly fermented in stainless steel tanks. No need for expensive French oak barrels or time-consuming aging. The wines were noted for hints of gooseberry, passion fruit, freshly mowed grass and even notes of cat pee (in a good way). Ocean winds moderate New Zealand’s climate. The grapes are harvested from February through May. The juice is pressed out and cool fermented in stainless steel tanks. After a few weeks of fermentation and stabilization, the wine is ready to be bottled and shipped to thirsty consumers. These wines do not improve with age.

New Zealand is composed of two islands. The Marlborough region, located on the north end of the South Island, produces more than 70% of the country’s sauvignon blanc. Large stones in the vineyards store the sun’s heat during the day and radiate warmth back into the vineyard during cool, clear summer nights. Rainfall is slight during the summer months, so vineyard managers irrigate to increase yields.

The Spy Valley Winery is located in Marlborough’s Waihopai Valley, which it shares with an international satellite communication station. I picked up a bottle of Spy Valley Satellite Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough 2021 for $19. The winery practices sustainable growing techniques and strives for a minimal carbon footprint, protecting wildlife and its habitat. The wine has a light, greenish gold color and aromas of passion fruit, kiwi and gooseberry. The palate is a zingy mélange of lemon lime flavors, brightened by crisp acidity and a slight spritz of carbonation. The wine is 13% ABV. This would be great with pad Thai or any spicy Asian dish.

In Chile, Spanish settlers planted grape vines they brought over in the 1700s and became famous for inexpensive wine. By the mid 1800s wealthy shilean landowners traveled to France and brought back cuttings of Bordeaux varietals. According to Forbes, sauvignon blanc is now the second most planted grape variety in Chile, with 35,000 acres, behind number one cabernet sauvignon.

Santa Rita was founded in central Chile in 1880. The vineyards are located at the foot of the Andes, where they enjoy a Mediterranean climate and well drained soils. I was able to pick up a bottle of Santa Rita 120 Reserva Especial Sauvignon Blanc 2022 for $12. If you are wondering how a bottle of 2022 wine is available now, remember that seasons are reversed in the southern hemisphere, and harvest occurs in April. The number 120 refers to a band of 120 patriots, whom the winery’s proprietor gave refuge in the 1800s, during Chile’s struggle for independence from Spain.

After harvest, the grapes are chilled and destemmed and only free-run juice is used, so there is no bitterness. The wine displays aromas of fresh-mowed grass, lemon and pineapple. The palate is fresh and tangy with lemon and lime flavors. The wine is 12.5% ABV. Serve with salmon with capers and cream sauce over pasta.