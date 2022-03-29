Good Libations: Terroir, the character-giver

Anyone who has studied wine has encountered the term “terroir.” Understanding that term helps us fathom each wine’s unique characteristics.

Some assume that terroir defines the earth where crops are grown, but that is merely one facet of many. Merriam-Webster defines terroir as “the combination of factors including soil, climate and sunlight that gives wine grapes their distinctive character.”

Etymology says the term is derived from the Old French tieroir, pertaining to the agricultural features of a strip of land. The dictionary also states that the word terroir first appeared in print in 1863, the same year that the terms cakewalk and bachelor party debuted.

Sommailier.com provides more information. The publication points out that the French term is difficult to translate to English, but generally means, “sense of place” and includes climate, soil conditions, terrain and local traditions. This helps us understand why French and most other European, or “Old World” wines are named after the place they are made instead of the grape variety.

Most “New World” wines from places like California, Argentina and Australia are named for the grape variety, such as Chardonnay. Europeans have been making wine since antiquity and over time they have learned what grapes to plant where and vineyard management techniques that optimize the particular area. This is why place-named wines exhibit certain qualities that are unique to their appellation.

Consider Vinho Verde, a light spritzy white wine from northwest Portugal’s Minho River valley. The wine is regulated by the government’s Denominação de Origem Controlada (DOC) which stipulates farming practices and winemaking techniques.

Wine has been made in this area for more than 2,000 years, during which time locals have developed practices that create “green wine,” referring to the verdant vegetation. Local varieties alvarinho, loureiro and trajadura are planted in soils composed primarily of granite.

The adjacent Atlantic Ocean provides a cool, maritime climate with frequent rain. Grape growers have learned over time that the Pergola vine trellising system is ideal for their conditions. In this system the vines grow on overhead lattices where the grape clusters hang down exposed for maximum air circulation. This helps inhibit mold and rot in the moist climate.

Since the weather is cool, the grapes are harvested with bracing acidity and moderately low sugar content. As grapes ripen, acidity decreases and sugar increases. If you want to know what acidity tastes like, think of lemon juice. The wines are fermented in stainless steel and no oak is used, so the pure flavor of grapes and the minerals in the soil shines through. The wines are bottled with a kiss of carbonation, but not enough that they require a wired stopper. The wines are usually low alcohol, around 10%.

Vinho Verde is best consumed young, within a couple of years of production and served chilled on a hot day. Its flavors of peach, melon and citrus with a note of mineral are quite refreshing.

For an extreme contrast of terroir, look at California’s Contra Costa County. The area is located just east of San Francisco and features sandy soils and a hot climate, tempered by nighttime cooling Pacific breezes. The large temperature swing, known as diurnal in wine speak, helps to promulgate optimum ripeness.

In the 1920s, prohibition forced many grape growers to turn to other fruits. A few holdouts own vines over a hundred years old that are twisted, gnarled and look like distorted trees when pruned. The sandy soils allow vine roots to roam freely in search of water. Grapes grown in these conditions have thick skins and high sugar content. Zinfandel, Mourvèdre and Carignane grow exceptionally well here.

A representative example is Cline Family Cellars Ancient Vines Mourvèdre. The wine is dense and lush and according to Cline, features notes of chocolate, plum and cherry. This robust wine weighs in at 15% alcohol due to the grapes’ high sugar content.

For something completely different, there is Chablis in France’s Burgundy region. Grapes have been cultivated in the area since Roman times. According to lore, 12th century Cistercian monks planted Chardonnay. In 1938, the governing body Institut National des Appellations d’Origine created the Chablis appellation, which stipulated white wines be made from Chardonnay. This was done primarily to combat the practice of various white wines from around the world with little similarity to Chablis being labelled as such. This goes on today so beware of jug “Chablis,” a poor imitation, at the grocery store.

Chablis soil is unique, a combination of Kimmeridge clay and chalk deposited at the end of the Cretaceous Period, so named due to massive deposits of shellfish. Rich limestone content leads to wines that display notes of green apple flint and wet stone. The climate is cool with a short growing season, so the wines are crisp and racy and are usually made without oak aging.

Since the area is northerly situated, there is a risk of early frost after the buds have appeared on the vines. Frost kills the buds, wiping out the subsequent grapes, so viticulturalists ignite smudge pots in the vineyard to provide heat, or spray the vines with water to provide an insulating layer of ice. Chablis wines pair swimmingly with oysters or other seafood.

Washington state’s Columbia Valley has interesting terroir. Seattle has a reputation for being rainy, but the Columbia Valley lies to the east where most rain is blocked by the Cascade Mountain Range. According to Wine Folly, the area features 300 sunny days per year, which exceeds Napa Valley. Annual rainfall is only 6-8 inches, which is comparable to the Gobi Desert in Mongolia. The vineyards are situated so far northward that daytime sunlight lasts late in the day during the summer months.

Grape growers there use deficit irrigation, meaning they give the vines less water than they really want, thus stressing the vines. The soil is predominantly silt and sand, which lends itself to fruit forward, aromatic wines. Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Syrah thrive in this environment, and Petite Verdot is showing promise.

These are a few examples of thousands of terroirs found around the world.