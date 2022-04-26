Good Libations: The funny numbers of wine

A casual perusal of any venue purveying wine will often spot small signs next to certain wines displaying a numerical rating or “score.”

When I managed wine shops, customers regularly quizzed me on what the numbers meant. I would usually respond that these were scores given by various wine publications, analogous to a grade someone might have received on an Algebra test, for example. However, in math there is only one correct answer to a problem, but wine is evaluated by many widely diverse palates. So where do the scores come from and what good are they?

One Robert McDowell Parker Jr. in the late 1970s pioneered the 100-point scale for vino. The Baltimore native had earned a law degree at the University of Maryland then worked for a decade as a bank’s general counsel. On a visit to Alsace, France, he became interested in wine and decided he wanted to write a customer-friendly wine publication that emulated consumer advocate Ralph Nader, whom he admired.

Parker felt that folks rating wine in those days weren’t truly impartial, as they may have had a stake in the wines they assessed. He earned credibility when he correctly assessed the 1982 Bordeaux vintage as superb. Other respected critics had pronounced the vintage as too ripe and not acidic enough. His publication, The Wine Advocate, grew and after twenty years had more than 50,000 readers on the direct mail list. Other publications began using the 100-point rating system. Today, Parker has a $1 million insurance policy for his nose and palate.

The system strives for precision by giving a wine 50 points for showing up and then a certain number of points for appearance, aroma, flavor, finish and overall quality. Thus, a wine could be scored anywhere from 51 to 100 points. You will rarely see a wine rated below 80 points because low wine ratings are rarely published.

For many years I attended a wine club where about 15 people would taste wine blind (poured from a bottle enclosed in a bag) and give scores. We had a tasting sheet that allowed up to 3 points for color and appearance, 15 for aroma and bouquet, 20 for flavor and palate-feel, 2 points for body and 10 for finish. We added those to the base of 50 to arrive at our scores. We would then go around the table and everyone would give their score and assessment of each wine. Many wines would see scores ranging from 73 to 98 points for the same wine! This shows how widely palates can vary.

Today, publications including The Wine Spectator, Wine Enthusiast and others employ the scale to rate wines along with colorful descriptions that paint a vivid picture of the tasting experience. The Wine Spectator says they evaluate more than 15,000 wines per year. They taste the wines blind under controlled conditions in dedicated tasting rooms in New York, Napa and other locations staffed by professionals. The taster’s initials will appear in the notes, or if there are no initials, two or more reviewed the wine. Producers or importers submit their products, or sometimes the publication will purchase them. The Spectator says it tries to focus on widely available wines. The magazine has a code of ethics, and staff is not allowed to accept financial favors from the wine industry.

A cottage industry has grown up around what wine people refer to as “Shelf Talkers.” These are the diminutive tags you see next to wines with a numerical score and a description attributed to a given wine authority. Distributors make these signs available for retailers, or many make their own. Often retailers will begin their description of a given wine with, “Parker gave this wine 96 points!” Many retailers use the points system as a sales tool.

Is that a good idea? In my experience, it depends on the customer. People with vast experience tasting wines and educating themselves about the myriad nuances of wine are sometimes well served by knowing the score. However, this does not apply to the vast majority of wine drinkers. As noted from the wine club example above, palates vary widely. I know people who, if given a blind choice between a glass of a sweet Virginia wine that sells for $8 a bottle and a glass of 2018 Chateau Mouton Rothschild that goes for $800, would readily select the sweet one. Why? Because some people prefer sweet wine, and the Mouton is a dry red wine with firm tannins.

As Kevin Zraly, author of the Windows on the World Wine Course says, “You are the world’s leading expert on what wine you like.” Descriptions of how the wine behaves can be more useful. Be wary of any wine consultant who recommends a bottle without first asking what you like. Do you like sweet or dry wine? Something with rich forward fruit or something earthy and tannic? Light bodied and silky on the palate or bold and concentrated?

The food pairing is important as well. The Chateau Mouton Rothschild above would be great with a grilled steak or roasted leg of lamb but would be terrible with seafood Ceviche. Why? Because tannins cut the fat in red meat, but the very acidic lime juice in the Ceviche would clash with the tannins in the wine for an acrid taste.

So, if you see ratings tags next to a wine, read the description and see if it sounds good. Pro tip: make sure the sign is describing the same vintage as the bottle that it is next to. Vintages change, but the shelf tag might remain. If you talk to a consultant, tell them what you like and let them make a recommendation. Parker himself said, “Scores, however, do not reveal the important facts about a wine. The written commentary that accompanies the ratings is a better source of information regarding the wine’s style and personality, its relative quality vis-à-vis its peers, and its value and aging potential than any score could ever indicate.”