Good Libations: There's more to Tsingtao beer than you might think

The water comes Laoshan, a mountain area noted for high quality water. The brewer said the ingredients include light malts from Australia and Canada as well as local rice. The hops are Chinese-grown classic varieties such as Saaz. Like most lagers, it is slow fermented at cool temperatures for a long time, resulting in a smooth, rounded brew.

The brewmaster told us that Tsingtao has 37,000 employees, including factory workers and countrywide distribution associates. Tsingtao is sold in more than 100 countries and will be an official sponsor of the 2022 Beijing Olympic games.

I asked about the colorful bottles on the table in front of them in China, and they explained that they are special bottlings for events such as the Year of the Dog and Year of the Tiger.

Tom Gilbert, a beer writer from Tulsa, asked Hua if he was considered to be a rock star locally. The brewmaster said he had majored in microbiology in college and learned how to make beer at the brewery. He said that he was popular with those who knew him but he had not reached rock-star status yet.

One of the journalists asked, “What is the best advice you can give to a home brewer that you wish you knew when you started?” Hua replied that the freshness of the barley and hops is very important.