Good Libations: There's more to Tsingtao beer than you might think

Earlier this year the Chinese beer Tsingtao was picked up by Paulaner USA. I was recently invited by Paulaner to attend a Zoom virtual tasting with Hua Yukang, advanced brewmaster and beer taster, and Chu Liangjing, vice general manager of Tsingtao International Headquarters.
At this point, a bit of background about the brewery might be instructive.
Ask most beer drinkers what country is most associated with beer, and they will usually say Germany. Germany’s reputation is well deserved due to its purity law and the fact that German brewers have elevated their beers to prominence in other countries around the world. What you might not know is that German brewers had an influence on Chinese beer as well. Here is a brief history.
Germany lagged behind other European countries in establishing colonies around the world. After a military incursion around the port city of Tsingtao in 1898, the Germans leased a 213-square-mile area on the coast of the Shandong Peninsula which they controlled until 1914. German brewers there, missing their crisp pilsner lagers, partnered with British beer lovers and founded a brewery in 1903 called Germania-Brauerei. The beer won a gold award in 1906 at the Munich International Expo, the first ever awarded to a Chinese brewery. When World War I began, Japan invaded northeast China and in 1916 the brewery was dissolved and sold to the Japanese brewer that makes Asahi.
After the Japanese surrendered to the Allies at the end of World War II, the brewery reverted to a Chinese family but became nationalized in 1949. In 1990, it merged with three other breweries and was renamed Tsingtao Brewery Co. Ltd. Today it is the largest brewery in China and the sixth largest in the world. The brewery has won numerous awards around the world, including the 2018 World Beer Championship Gold Award in the U.S.
So, back to my Zoom meeting. I had a cold Tsingtao lager and had been instructed to pour it into a clear pilsner glass. I also had some sesame chicken and lo mein noodles to test food matching. Hua and Chu were sitting at a table with an array of various Tsingtao products laid out before them, including some unusual colorful bottles.
The first thing we did was evaluate the lager. It was clear, with a beautiful light gold color. The head was fresh white. Hua explained that the fresh aroma was a result of malt, hops and the metabolism of sugars by the yeast. The beer is crisp and clean with a soft quality, displaying an almost even balance of malt and hop bitterness. These qualities allowed the beer to pair very well with the Chinese dishes. The sesame chicken had a bit of spice, which the cold brew swept away nicely. The lo mein had a sweet and salty sauce that paired well with the libation. The crisp and light style goes with spicy foods such as Thai or even Mexican dishes such as jalapeno nachos. The lack of aggressive hops helps the beer pair with a broad variety of foods. The lager weighs in at 4.7% alcohol by volume and has 19 International Bittering Units from the hops.
The water comes Laoshan, a mountain area noted for high quality water. The brewer said the ingredients include light malts from Australia and Canada as well as local rice. The hops are Chinese-grown classic varieties such as Saaz. Like most lagers, it is slow fermented at cool temperatures for a long time, resulting in a smooth, rounded brew.
The brewmaster told us that Tsingtao has 37,000 employees, including factory workers and countrywide distribution associates. Tsingtao is sold in more than 100 countries and will be an official sponsor of the 2022 Beijing Olympic games.
I asked about the colorful bottles on the table in front of them in China, and they explained that they are special bottlings for events such as the Year of the Dog and Year of the Tiger.
Tom Gilbert, a beer writer from Tulsa, asked Hua if he was considered to be a rock star locally. The brewmaster said he had majored in microbiology in college and learned how to make beer at the brewery. He said that he was popular with those who knew him but he had not reached rock-star status yet.
One of the journalists asked, “What is the best advice you can give to a home brewer that you wish you knew when you started?” Hua replied that the freshness of the barley and hops is very important.
We were joking with them about drinking beer at that time of day, as the Zoom call was at 7 p.m. my time, which is 7 a.m. in Tsingtao. Someone asked what the legal drinking age is in China, and we were told it is 20. The CEO of Paulaner USA, who was also on the Zoom, told us that the legal drinking age in Germany is 16.
It is worth noting that Tsingtao is the name of both the city and the brewery. The city is on the beautiful Hanghia Sea and is known as the “City of Sails.” A two-week beer festival is held every August and has earned the nickname the Asian Oktoberfest. If there, you would hear folks shout “Gan bei!” (“Bottoms up!”), which echoes throughout the city’s streets.
Tsingtao will soon release four-packs of 500 ml cans (about 17 ounces) in the bright Chinese colors of red and green.
If you are looking for a clean beer to pair with spicy Asian foods, Tsingtao would be great choice.
