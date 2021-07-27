Good Libations: When summer sizzles, reach for these refreshing, flavorful beers

After coming in from outside these days, the back of your throat feels like the concrete launch pad at Wallops Island immediately after the launch of a Dynamo sounding rocket. A parched palate calls for cold refreshment. For many folks there are oceans of flavorless, mundane commercial and “light” beers, but what about beer lovers who want more flavor than just a hint of malt and hops in the background? Today’s column will explore a few alternatives.
What characteristics of beer make it optimum for refreshment? Moderate to low alcohol content is desirable, since thirsty people tend to gulp beer quickly. Chugging a double IPA with 9% alcohol will put you out like a light. Massive amounts of hops are out, as bitterness does not translate to pleasant refreshment. (You hop heads out there are welcome to disagree.) Beers made from heavily roasted malts such as stout and porter are more suited to cold winter weather, when their richness provides a warming quality.
Here are a few styles that have proven their thirst-quenching ability over time.
Kolsch
Beer has been brewed in the German city of Cologne for about a thousand years, but in 1603 it was mandated that beer could only be made using top fermenting ale yeast. At that time most German beer was made using cool fermenting lager yeast. Ale yeast produces beers with fruitier and more aggressive flavors, while lagers tend to be more rounded and smoother. The big-name American commercial beers are lagers.
Some consider Kolsch to be a hybrid brew, since the initial fermentation is done warm and then it is aged for a few weeks at cold temperatures. This ferments the majority of sugar so the beer is crisp and dry and the ale yeast imparts fruity and bread-like flavors. The malt used is pale, and classic German hops such as Tettnang and Hallertau provide a bit of bittering for balance. Alcohol is usually between 3% and 5.5%. The brew is usually filtered to remove yeasty haze.
My colleague Dan Casey persuaded Roanoke’s Big Lick Brewing Co. to name a beer after him, so they emulated this style by creating Casey’s Kolsch. Dan feels this is the finest libation ever tasted. I recently tried the Twisted Express Kolsch at the nearby Twisted Track Brewpub on a very hot day and I found it to be deliciously refreshing. It had a beautiful light amber color and aromas of bread dough. It was crisp but also had a nice medium malt flavor and a bit of bittering hops for balance. They say it has 5.4% alcohol and is lightly hopped with 22 International Bittering Units (IBU). The two breweries are close enough to each other that you could try both of the above Kolsch offerings if you wanted to compare. I will leave it to readers to decide.
Hefeweizen
This unique style of beer originated in Germany and uses at least 50% malted wheat in conjunction with malted barley. The wheat lightens the brew, and the name loosely translates to wheat beer with yeast. The yeast has not been filtered out, and true aficionados pour most of the beer and swirl and pour the remaining dregs to get as much yeast as possible. The brew is fermented with ale yeast and is heavily carbonated, resulting in a thick, foamy head. The brew has a hazy straw color, and aromas of clove and banana are often present. The alcohol on these brews is moderate, in the 5% range. The crisp, fruity flavors, zesty carbonation and low alcohol make for a satisfying thirst quencher. Some folks like to add a lemon wedge, but that is strictly optional. Authentic German producers do a great job. Check out Spaten Franziskaner Hefe-Weissbier, Weihenstephaner Hefe-Weissbier and Paulaner Hefe-Weizen.
Session beers and session IPAs
The concept originated in England during World War I. Workers in artillery shell manufacturing facilities labored long hours in an effort to win the war. Workers were allotted two four-hour breaks a day, usually from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 to 11 p.m. These laborers would walk to a nearby pub, desiring to consume a few beers during their four-hour “session,” but they needed to be able to return to the job and handle explosives safely. Low-alcohol styles such as mild and bitters fit the bill at the time. Beer experts concur that session beer should not exceed 5% alcohol.
Here are a few examples available locally. San Francisco’s Anchor Steam Beer has been made available in cans now. This classic session beer features rich malty flavors and weighs in at 4.9% ABV. If you are grilling burgers, this is a great match.
If you want to try an India pale ale with reduced alcohol, session IPAs are worth considering. Michigan’s Founders Brewery All Day IPA is well-hopped, with citrus, pine and grapefruit notes. The brew contains 4.7% alcohol, making for a flavorful brew for those that like hops. One of the best California breweries offers up Lagunitas DayTime IPA. Also known as Fractional IPA, this brew features the crisp, citrusy hop note that Lagunitas is known for, balanced with smooth malty flavors. The brew weighs in with 4.65% ABV and a moderately aggressive 54 IBU.
Shandy
According to beer lore, shandy (sometimes called radler) was created in Munich in 1922 by tavern owner Franz Kugler when a horde of thirsty cyclists descended on his pub on a hot day. In an effort to stretch his dwindling beer supply, he blended it with lemonade and soda. The concoction was a hit and the style has become popular in the U.S. Today Wisconsin brewer Leinenkugel makes a lemon-flavored Summer Shandy and a Grapefruit Shandy. The brewer blends wheat beer with lemon or grapefruit flavors for pure refreshment. These brews weigh in at 4.2% ABV and a very low 11 IBU. No bitterness here!
You can easily make your own shandy. The recipe is basically equal parts beer (wheat beer recommended) and lemon-lime soda. You can garnish with a lemon wedge. Feel free to experiment with various other fruit-flavored sodas including cherry, peach, watermelon or whatever you think is interesting. I think Elon Musk has an empty seat for me on his spacecraft.