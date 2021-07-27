Good Libations: When summer sizzles, reach for these refreshing, flavorful beers

Some consider Kolsch to be a hybrid brew, since the initial fermentation is done warm and then it is aged for a few weeks at cold temperatures. This ferments the majority of sugar so the beer is crisp and dry and the ale yeast imparts fruity and bread-like flavors. The malt used is pale, and classic German hops such as Tettnang and Hallertau provide a bit of bittering for balance. Alcohol is usually between 3% and 5.5%. The brew is usually filtered to remove yeasty haze.

My colleague Dan Casey persuaded Roanoke’s Big Lick Brewing Co. to name a beer after him, so they emulated this style by creating Casey’s Kolsch. Dan feels this is the finest libation ever tasted. I recently tried the Twisted Express Kolsch at the nearby Twisted Track Brewpub on a very hot day and I found it to be deliciously refreshing. It had a beautiful light amber color and aromas of bread dough. It was crisp but also had a nice medium malt flavor and a bit of bittering hops for balance. They say it has 5.4% alcohol and is lightly hopped with 22 International Bittering Units (IBU). The two breweries are close enough to each other that you could try both of the above Kolsch offerings if you wanted to compare. I will leave it to readers to decide.

Hefeweizen