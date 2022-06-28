Good Libations: Why serving temperature matters

Conventional wisdom states that white wine should be served chilled, red wine at room temperature and beer ice cold. This edict creates more questions than answers.

What if I don’t have air conditioning and it is 85 degrees in my house? Is that good for red? My white wine has been in the refrigerator since yesterday. Should I serve it refrigerator cold? I have a Chimay Grand Reserve Belgian Ale. Should I put in in the freezer for about 30 minutes so it has ice crystals in it when served? What about rosé? It is neither red or white, so should it be served cool? I forgot to chill my white wine so can I put ice in my glass? So many questions!

Generally, cold diminishes aromatization of aromatic compounds, thereby lessening aroma. Cold diminishes fruit flavors in wine but sour acids and bitter tannins will remain. Some beers are painstakingly made to have complex flavors and aromas, such as the Chimay above. Serving the ale ice cold will curtail the flavor the monastic brothers worked so hard to create.

Some years ago, our wine tasting club decided to conduct an experiment. We chilled a bottle of red and a bottle of white and tasted them at different temperature intervals as they warmed up to determine best serving temperature for each wine. A bottle of Robert Mondavi Woodbridge sauvignon blanc and Woodbridge cabernet sauvignon were procured and refrigerated. We selected these because they were decent, well-made wines that accurately reflect the varietal and were inexpensive. We employed a thermometer so we knew the temperature of the wines when tasted. We also utilized a microwave so we could heat the wines above room temperature.

The white wine straight out of the refrigerator was crisp and refreshing, but very little aroma could be detected and most of the flavor detected was acid, so the cold wine tasted very much like lemon juice. As the wine warmed to about 45 degrees, complex aromas of figs, peaches, honeydew melon and lemon emerged. Likewise, the palate had similar fruit components, with the lemony acidity acting to counterbalance the fruit flavors. At room temperature the sauvignon blanc seemed flabby and unctuous with too much fruit and sour acidity. After warming in the microwave, the white wine was pretty much undrinkable with hot, scorching acidity flavors and aromas reminiscent of a lemon merengue pie being baked. The consensus was that the white wine was best chilled, about 42 degrees, but not refrigerator cold.

Conversely, the cabernet sauvignon suffered mightily from being refrigerator cold. There was no aroma and no fruit flavors on the palate. All that remained were bitter tannins and searing, vinegar-like acids. As the wine warmed, aromas of cassis, blackberry and dark plums began to develop. The palate softened and fruit arrived to vanquish the bitter tannins and tart acids. The wine was especially enjoyable around 65 degrees. When heated to about 85 degrees, the alcohol aromas became dominant and the palate was like a washboard of harsh fruit flavors without any perceived sweetness to balance it. Both the white wine and the red were virtually undrinkable when warm. Our findings were generally consistent with what wine experts advise.

How about rosé wines? While white wines are made by pressing out the juice and fermenting only that, reds are made by macerating entire grape clusters including the skins. Most red grapes contain clear juice, so color is achieved by allowing the “must,” as crushed grapes are known, to steep for a while, extracting color and tannins from skins. For rosé, the juice is bled off after a short period of skin contact, resulting in a light pink color and very little tannin. European rosés are fermented dry (no sweetness), converting almost all sugar to alcohol, while makers of white zinfandel arrest fermentation by chilling the tank, leaving a bit of sweetness.

Rosés make great summertime refreshment as they have a bit of strawberry fruit flavors and mild acidity. They are best served about 45 degrees but ice cold on a hot day is OK too.

Commercial beers are designed to be served ice cold, and since they don’t have much flavor to begin with, you are not taking away much by icing them down. As Billy Preston sang, “nothing from nothing leaves nothing.” In the case of our aforementioned Chimay Grand Reserve, that is a different situation. Chimay is made from a variety of premium malt and hops and is aged to produce a complex flavored ale with a rich creamy head. Serving it ice cold decreases the head and diminishes the delightful fruity esters that would otherwise be present. This is probably best served about 45 degrees.

Should ice be added to white wine if you were unable to refrigerate it? The answer is a definitive “no,” because the ice will melt and dilute the wine and result in watered down flavors. There are ways to chill a bottle rapidly. One method is to submerge the bottle into a mixture of ice and water. It will be proper drinking temperature in ten minutes or so. There are products for rapidly chilling wine. One is the corksicle, a spike designed to be placed in the freezer for 90 minutes and then inserted into the bottle, which it will chill rapidly. There are other freezable jackets and containers on the marketplace as well.

Since no one ever went broke underestimating the American consumer’s desire for instant gratification, there are some recently introduced wines that are designed to have ice added to them. One example is Moet & Chandon Ice Imperial Rosé. The wine is intentionally made a bit sweet, so the melting ice renders it light and refreshing. It sells for about $70.

My favorite beers are Double IPAs, and I do prefer them ice cold. The cold mutes the malt notes and the massive hops punch through. I don’t recommend this for everyone because I like hops, but not everyone does.

I think my beer is cold now.