Good libations: Zinfandel is Pure Expression of Winemaking Style

Like most red grapes, zinfandel has clear juice and red wine gains its color when juice is intermingled with skins during fermentation. In 1972 Bob Trinchero bled off 550 gallons of freshly pressed zinfandel juice to increase concentration in the remaining batch of red. Trinchero named the pink wine Oeil de Perdrix, French for Eye of the Partridge. The wine was fermented completely, leaving no sweetness. When Trinchero asked the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to approve the wine name, they required that the name be in English, so he changed the name to White Zinfandel. He sold 272 cases that year.

In 1975 Trinchero bled off 1,000 gallons of pink Zinfandel juice to concentrate the red and make a batch of his newly created white zinfandel. A malfunction caused the yeast to die and the final 2% of sugar refused to ferment. Trinchero tasted the wine and exclaimed ‘Darn, that’s pretty good!’ Confident that it would sell, he bottled it. The sales took off like a rocket and by 1987 Sutter Home White Zinfandel was the top selling premium wine in the United States. In 1994, Trinchero was awarded the Distinguished Service Award by Wine Spectator Magazine for “having introduced more Americans to wine on the table than anyone in history.”