Good libations: Zinfandel is Pure Expression of Winemaking Style

My initial fascination with wine took off many years ago. My interest was fueled by my first wine book, a paperback copy of the 1975 edition of The Signet Encyclopedia of Wine by E. Frank Henriques. I was so captivated by the many facets of wine appreciation that I read and studied the book almost to the point of memorization.
I learned that wine appreciation requires knowledge of horticulture, geography, geology, chemistry, biology, genetics, farming, history and in some cases personal intrigue. The book listed California’s Sutter Home Winery as a reliable producer of good quality red zinfandel. At that time, White Zinfandel was mostly a glimmer in a winemaker’s eye and did not line the grocery store shelves the way it does today.
Just as a Pinto and a GT-40 are both Fords, white and red zinfandel are made from the same variety of grape, zinfandel, but differences in winemaking techniques produce two completely different styles of wine. White zinfandel is light, sweet and uncomplicated, best served chilled to showcase its signature raspberry and strawberry flavors. Its easy-drinking style and versatility pairing with a broad variety of foods makes it one of the best-selling types of wine in the United States today.
By contrast, red zinfandel is often a full throttle beast made from grapes harvested from old vines that look like gnarly twisted trees out of a scary movie. The grapes are grown in hot climates and ripen to extreme sweetness resulting in alcohol content that can reach 17%. Conversely, white zin usually weighs in at about 10% alcohol by volume. Some of the top names that produce the crimson variety are Turley, Cline, Ridge, Ravenswood and Rosenblum.
So where did the zinfandel grape variety come from? According to the website Zinfandel Advocates and Producers (ZAP), there is evidence that the grape was cultivated in the Caucasus as far back as 6000 BC. While the Italian grape Primitivo is genetically identical, Italians don’t think zinfandel came from there. A grape known as Crljenak Kaštelanski, from Croatia’s Dalmatian coast has been determined to have the same genetic fingerprint as California zinfandel.
In the late 1800s the grape cuttings made their way to California by way of Austria to nurseries in Boston and New York. The hearty grape became popular in California due to its robust resistance to disease and the root louse phylloxera. It was often planted in plots mixed with Petite Sirah, Alicante Bouschet and Carignane. The grape became quite popular and by 1888 one third of all grapevines planted in California were zinfandel.
The origin of white zinfandel was something of an accident. According to Wikipedia, John and Mario Trinchero purchased the Sutter Home Winery in the Amador Foothills in 1948 where the gold rush had begun. The winery had been shuttered since prohibition. In 1968 Mario’s son Bob, tiring of selling grapes to others, created a red zinfandel made from old vine grapes and found the wine so delicious that he started producing red zinfandel. Before long, Sutter Home was considered one of the best red zinfandel producers. While many other grape growers were replacing their zinfandel vines with trendy Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon, Trinchero kept his.
Like most red grapes, zinfandel has clear juice and red wine gains its color when juice is intermingled with skins during fermentation. In 1972 Bob Trinchero bled off 550 gallons of freshly pressed zinfandel juice to increase concentration in the remaining batch of red. Trinchero named the pink wine Oeil de Perdrix, French for Eye of the Partridge. The wine was fermented completely, leaving no sweetness. When Trinchero asked the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to approve the wine name, they required that the name be in English, so he changed the name to White Zinfandel. He sold 272 cases that year.
In 1975 Trinchero bled off 1,000 gallons of pink Zinfandel juice to concentrate the red and make a batch of his newly created white zinfandel. A malfunction caused the yeast to die and the final 2% of sugar refused to ferment. Trinchero tasted the wine and exclaimed ‘Darn, that’s pretty good!’ Confident that it would sell, he bottled it. The sales took off like a rocket and by 1987 Sutter Home White Zinfandel was the top selling premium wine in the United States. In 1994, Trinchero was awarded the Distinguished Service Award by Wine Spectator Magazine for “having introduced more Americans to wine on the table than anyone in history.”
Other wineries followed suit. Beringer, noted for making top quality single vineyard Merlot and Chardonnay, started selling so much white zinfandel that they opened an entire winery devoted solely to the production of white zinfandel. Today white zinfandel has fallen from the top spot of its Halcyon days and is now seventh in dollar sales behind classic grapes such as number one Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay and Merlot. Sales by volume paint a different picture as some cabs and chards are quite expensive while a bottle of white zin over $15 would be rare.
Instead of relying on stuck fermentation to make wine sweet, modern vintners chill the wine in stainless steel tanks until they are frosty, arresting fermentation and leaving in some sugar. The wine is then centrifuged to remove all yeast so no further fermentation occurs in the bottle. White zin is rarely aged in barrels and can go from vineyard to the glass on your table rather quickly. The light, fresh slightly sweet style pairs with almost any food.
Red zin can be made in a table wine style at about 14% alcohol and usually aged in oak barrels to impart complexity and add vanilla notes to the blueberry and raspberry flavors already present. Peachy Canyon, Rosenblum and Sutter Home are among those who produce this style. These wines pair well with bistro foods such as pizza, chili and cheeseburgers.
Another interpretation is the “Big” style made from very ripe grapes featuring intense bold and jammy fruit flavors such as blackberry and prune and high alcohol above 15%. Producers of this style include Cline Ancient Vine, Ridge Lytton Springs, Marietta and Helen Turley. These wines are a bit more expensive. Serve them with rich succulent foods such as cassoulet, meat loaf, beef stroganoff or even a grilled steak. While many wine drinkers think of white zinfandel as cheap plonk for the masses, don’t denigrate the folks drinking it because they may eventually graduate to the many offerings the wine world has to offer.