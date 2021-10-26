Have some adult Halloween fun with edible, boozy goats' eyes

A recipe for “Goats eyes” stretches back to the medieval era, because the most fun Halloween treats are timeless. The ancient one, however, was a bit messy, complex and nowhere near as tasty as the one I have developed.
The goats’ eyes from the 1500s, prepared as a “Subtlety” dessert, used clear, flavorless gelatin or fruit juice flavored to create a thick, aspic-like gelatin, and a soft cream cheese-like cheese wrapped around a grape with a sliced black olive set on one end, for a pupil. I found the flavor combination unpalatable, but I loved the look.
Growing up, I remember my mother’s rum-laced fruit salad, which always had delicious Lychee fruits in it. I knew they were the perfect replacement for the gooey cheese. The white rum of mom’s fruit salad inspired me to locate a nice, complementary, fruit-flavored liquor for the gelatin.
My best friend, Rick Herndon, who taught me to make the original version, used a short cut of an orange or strawberry gelatin. That flavoring, plus the tint, helped obscure the eyes enough to make them seem more real, while making the gelatin softer and easier to enjoy.
After making the dish with the Lychee fruits a few times, I decided to switch to spiked, clear gelatin, as the eyes didn’t need to be less visible in my opinion.
Of the flavored liquors, peach works best. A cherry, apricot, nectarine or plum flavor would also work, as the lychees are also stone fruits. Feel free to play with it and make your own house version (fyi, any white rum-based drink could be substituted as well, if you really want to get creative). For those who don’t drink, follow the directions when making the eyes, with plain maraschino cherries of course, and a regular flavored Jell-O to make a top notch dessert.
I have served this many times, always to a shocked and soon giggling crowd. This new recipe is fairly simple, quite tasty and still rather disturbing. That makes it perfect for a Halloween dinner party.
Goats’ eyes
1 pack plain gelatin (4 packets to a box)
1 can lychee fruit
1 small jar maraschino cherries
1 small bunch ‘small’ seedless green grapes
1 small box of raisins
1 cup (approximately) of plain vodka
2 cups Southern style peach schnapps. Or a really sweet peach schnapps.
2 cups water
At least one night before, take ½ the cherries out, place in a clean jar and cover with vodka. Let soak at least overnight. They get better the longer they soak. Put the schnapps into the fridge so it’s cool.
One the day of, mix 1 pack of gelatin with 1 cup cold peach schnapps to soften for several minutes.
Bring 2 cups water to a boil. Once boiling, pour into the bowl and then slowly stir in the remaining gelatin. I use forks and grate the chunks against each other to break them up. Stir until all are melted.
Add 1 cup cold peach schnapps. Stir and set in the fridge about 30 min to thicken. This sets to a LOOSE gelatin; if you try to follow packet directions, it becomes a semi-hard aspic.
Meanwhile, fish a few lychees from the can. Slice grapes in half, wiggle them into the hole where the lychees’ pits once were. These will be the irises of your eyeballs. Using the same knife, scratch the surface of the cut grape to make a notch you can wedge a raisin lengthwise into. This becomes your pupil. (Goats have slit pupils similar to a cat or fox, hence the name of the dish.)
Now, with the marinated cherries, you put the ‘pupil’ in first, right into the hole where the cherries pit was pushed out.
Pour your chilled peach schnapps gelatin into clear tumblers, enough to cover the bottom, nestle a few eyeballs in the bottom of the glass and set in the freezer to chill as you work on the next ones. This helps anchor the eyeballs so they don’t bob around the gelatin.
When you have the first layer done, you can start the next layer. The ‘eyeballs’ will still wiggle around but not as much. Just pour the gelatin over a spoon held in the glass so it doesn’t make a mess, or use a deep spoon/ladle to add more liquid and more eyeballs.