Have some adult Halloween fun with edible, boozy goats' eyes

Bring 2 cups water to a boil. Once boiling, pour into the bowl and then slowly stir in the remaining gelatin. I use forks and grate the chunks against each other to break them up. Stir until all are melted.

Add 1 cup cold peach schnapps. Stir and set in the fridge about 30 min to thicken. This sets to a LOOSE gelatin; if you try to follow packet directions, it becomes a semi-hard aspic.

Meanwhile, fish a few lychees from the can. Slice grapes in half, wiggle them into the hole where the lychees’ pits once were. These will be the irises of your eyeballs. Using the same knife, scratch the surface of the cut grape to make a notch you can wedge a raisin lengthwise into. This becomes your pupil. (Goats have slit pupils similar to a cat or fox, hence the name of the dish.)

Now, with the marinated cherries, you put the ‘pupil’ in first, right into the hole where the cherries pit was pushed out.

Pour your chilled peach schnapps gelatin into clear tumblers, enough to cover the bottom, nestle a few eyeballs in the bottom of the glass and set in the freezer to chill as you work on the next ones. This helps anchor the eyeballs so they don’t bob around the gelatin.