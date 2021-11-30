Holiday eating: How to keep intake under control amidst lingering treat temptation

A barrage of cakes, cookies and other holiday goodies are coming. ’Tis the season.
While such treats are something to look forward to, those trying to avoid the carb crash find few options. Still, some advice and delicious recipes can get you through the holiday season without the sugar high.
A lot of information is available via the internet and other resources about eating healthy, but it can sometimes get overwhelming, and the information can be contradictory. Registered dietician and nutritionist Martha Ross, who has worked in the field for 46 years, recently offered us her best, most straightforward advice to healthy eating through the holidays — and all year ’round.
Her favorite resource for a balanced diet is MyPlate (myplate.gov), an excellent resource for food information. You can download the MyPlate app that allows you to plan your meals, track goals, and see real-time progress as you meet those goals. MyPlate, which has replaced the antiquated food pyramid in recent years, has portion size control at its core.
For lunch and dinner, servings of protein and one starch should be approximately the size of your palm. The serving of non-starchy vegetables should be the size of all your fingers together. Ross says that you can cheat a little by spreading out your fingers to make that serving size a little bigger!
During the holidays, Ross suggests not forgoing your favorite foods, but planning for them. Among Ross’ favorite holiday treats are Christmas cookies. She allows herself three during the Christmas season — this method works well because it allows her to have one of her favorite seasonal goodies, but in moderation. She also says it makes her more mindful of what she is eating, and she savors the experience more because it is limited.
She also suggests, if going to a party where there are lots of temptations, eat something before you go. She recommends keeping healthy freezer meals or protein shakes on hand to keep hunger at bay. If you have health goals, keep those in mind. Ross says that she often sees the long-term health goals as more important than the short-term enjoyment.
If you are trying to eat healthy during the holidays, below are some great recipes that embrace the holiday spirit without breaking the financial or calorie bank.
Cranberry Chicken
1¼ pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs
1 tsp. kosher salt
¼ tsp. ground pepper
2 tbsp. olive oil
2 tbsp. minced shallot
12 oz. cranberries (fresh and rinsed or frozen and thawed)
¾ cup water
⅓ cup apple cider vinegar
1 tbsp. honey
¾ tsp. ground ginger
¼ tsp. allspice
1-2 tbsp. chopped fresh thyme
Remove the chicken from the refrigerator and place on a plate or tray. Sprinkle with ¼ tsp. salt and pepper and let come to room temperature while you prepare the glaze.
In a large, deep skillet, heat 1 tbsp. olive oil over medium high. Add shallot and sauté until fragrant and beginning to brown, about 2 minutes. Add cranberries, water, apple cider vinegar and honey.
Cook until the berries soften and begin to lose their shape, 5-8 minutes. Stir often so that the berries cook on all sides and much of the liquid cooks away. Once soft, roughly smash the berries with the back of a wooden spoon so that they burst, then stir in the ginger, salt, and allspice. The mixture will be very thick.
Transfer the cranberry glaze to a bowl. With a paper towel, carefully wipe the skillet clean, then heat the remaining 1 tbsp. olive oil over medium high. Once hot and shimmering, add the chicken thighs in a single layer, seasoning-side down.
Let the chicken cook for 5-7 minutes undisturbed, until the first side is golden brown and does not stick to the pan. For the best browning, try not to move the chicken around in the pan as it cooks. Flip the chicken over, then cook it an additional 4-6 minutes, until the juices run clear, and a meat thermometer inserted in the center reads 165° F.
Transfer the chicken to a serving plate and spoon the cranberry glaze over the top. Let rest 5 minutes, sprinkle with chopped fresh thyme, and serve with extra cranberry glaze for dipping.
Roasted Asparagus
1 bunch asparagus
2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. pepper
Preheat oven to 425° F.
Cut off tough ends of asparagus (1-2 inches)
Arrange asparagus in a single layer on a baking sheet lined with aluminum foil. Drizzle with olive oil.
Season with salt, pepper and any other seasonings of your choice.
Mix with tongs to thoroughly coat asparagus with oil and seasonings.
Bake for 9-12 minutes after oven is thoroughly pre-heated.
Coconut Date Macaroons
1 cup Medjool dates (pitted)
¼ cup water
2 cup coconut flakes (unsweetened)
½ tsp. vanilla extract or maple syrup
¼ tsp. salt
¼ tsp. ground cinnamon
¼ tsp. ground nutmeg
Preheat oven to 375° F.
Place dates and water in blender, blend till completely smooth to create a puree.
Pour date puree in a medium size mixing bowl; add coconut flakes, vanilla extract, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg to puree.
If mixture is a bit runny add more coconut flakes to create a sticky mixture.
Scoop small tablespoons of mixture onto a cookie sheet.
Place in the oven for 25 minutes or till firm and golden brown.