Holiday fixes: These easy recipes save time and energy

Holidays can be fun and joyous, yet the shopping rush and multiple get-togethers, not to mention Christmas dinner preparation, can stress out even the most chill personalities.

Once the festivities have ended, or on those odd days in-between when no one even knows what day it is anymore (such as the week between Christmas and New Years), the last thing anyone wants to think about is what to cook for dinner. This article is for those times.

These recipes are not just quick and easy, but they produce leftovers that last and are just as good warmed up in the microwave. So sit back, relax, and forget the seemingly eternal question: “What’s for dinner?” We’ve got you covered.

There are many healthy and quick recipes and snacks that you can keep on hand during the holidays and throughout the year. Crystal Fink and Degra Nofsinger, midwives and co-owners of Roanoke Birth and Perinatal in Roanoke, emphasize the importance of nutrition to their clients. However, their nutritional information can be helpful to all, not just moms-to-be.