Holiday fixes: These easy recipes save time and energy

Holidays can be fun and joyous, yet the shopping rush and multiple get-togethers, not to mention Christmas dinner preparation, can stress out even the most chill personalities.
Once the festivities have ended, or on those odd days in-between when no one even knows what day it is anymore (such as the week between Christmas and New Years), the last thing anyone wants to think about is what to cook for dinner. This article is for those times.
These recipes are not just quick and easy, but they produce leftovers that last and are just as good warmed up in the microwave. So sit back, relax, and forget the seemingly eternal question: “What’s for dinner?” We’ve got you covered.
There are many healthy and quick recipes and snacks that you can keep on hand during the holidays and throughout the year. Crystal Fink and Degra Nofsinger, midwives and co-owners of Roanoke Birth and Perinatal in Roanoke, emphasize the importance of nutrition to their clients. However, their nutritional information can be helpful to all, not just moms-to-be.
One tip they recommend when running short on time is to keep no or low-prep snacks close at hand. Fink often keeps a fruit and protein snack on hand, such as an apple with peanut butter or berries and Greek yogurt. It provides a good, healthy carb and a protein that “packs a whole lot of nutritional punch.”
Nofsinger enjoys cooking and loves peanut butter energy balls. A quick and easy snack to make, they keep in the refrigerator for up to five days or can be frozen for up to three months. The combination of peanut butter, oats, flax seed and honey makes for a guilt-free, yummy snack.
Fink and Nofsinger also recommend adding flax or chia seeds to a variety of dishes — this gives additional fiber and protein to a meal. They add these ingredients to salads, smoothies, oatmeal … even desserts!
As for dinners, making a variety of soups, stews, and crock pot meals with bone broth is easy and nutritious and makes enough for a large family or for a few days of leftovers. Also, Fink and Nofsinger recommend freezing meals. If you have extra time, but know your coming weeks will be hectic, make your favorite recipes such as lasagna or the sheet pan fajitas below, and you’ll have a delicious dinner in no time!
Sheet Pan Fajitas
2 tsp. chili powder
1 tsp. ground cumin
1 tsp. ground paprika
½ tsp. kosher salt
½ tsp. black pepper
1¼ pound skirt steak, sliced thinly in ¼ inch strips
3 medium bell peppers, cored, seeded and sliced
1 yellow onion, halved and sliced
1 tbsp. minced garlic
3 tbsp. olive oil
2 tbsp. lime juice
6 tortillas
2 tbsp. fresh, chopped cilantro (optional)
Preheat oven to 400° F. Lightly spray a large-rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray.
Combine chili powder, cumin, paprika, salt and pepper in a small bowl until well combined. Set aside.
In a large bowl, toss together steak strips, peppers, onions and garlic. Drizzle with olive oil and gently toss to coat. Sprinkle with seasoning mixture, a little at a time while continuing to toss to coat evenly.
Evenly distribute steak and vegetable mixture on prepared baking sheet.
Bake for 20 minutes, or until steak is done and vegetables are tender. During the last 5 minutes of baking, place the tortillas wrapped in aluminum foil in oven to heat.
Once pan is removed from oven, drizzle evenly with lime juice and garnish with desired amount of fresh chopped cilantro.
Serve in heated tortillas with your favorite toppings.
The steak can be substituted for chicken in this recipe, if preferred.
Roast in the Crock Pot
1-2 lb. roast (I use venison but you can also use beef)
5 medium potatoes, cut into ½ inch squares
15 baby carrots, halved
1 Ranch Onion Soup Mix packet
4 cups beef broth
Salt and Pepper to taste
Place roast in crock pot and add four cups beef broth — add water if the beef broth doesn’t cover the top of the roast.
Add diced potatoes and carrots and submerge in the broth around the roast. Sprinkle the onion soup mix, salt and pepper over the contents of the crock pot.
Turn the crockpot on high and let cook for 6 hours.
The carrots and potatoes should be tender and the roast should shred easily when fully cooked.
Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole
Base:
1 rotisserie chicken, meat removed and pulled
½ pound sliced deli-style black forest ham, chopped
½ pound swiss cheese
Sauce:
4 tbsp. butter
2 garlic cloves, minced
4 tbsp. flour
3 cups milk
2 tbsp. lemon juice
1 tbsp. Dijon mustard
1½ tsp. salt
½ tsp. smoked paprika
½ tsp. pepper
Topping:
4 tbsp. melted butter
1¼ cup seasoned breadcrumbs
¼ cup parmesan cheese
Layer the chicken in the bottom of the dish followed by the ham and finally the swiss cheese.
Melt the butter over medium heat, in a medium saucepan, and add garlic as it melts. Keep stirring with a rubber spatula to avoid burning.
Stir in salt, pepper, Dijon mustard, smoked paprika and lemon juice.
Whisk in the flour and cook for 1 minute.
Add the milk, slowly. Whisk often to keep clumps from forming. Turn the heat to high and cook until the sauce thickens and boils completely.
Pour the finished sauce over the base layer already in the dish.
Mix the topping ingredients, in a small bowl, until the butter is evenly distributed over the crumbs.
Sprinkle over the top of the dish and bake for 45 minutes at 350° F.
Allow to cool for 10 minutes before serving so the sauce with thicken just a bit.