Immersed in cooking

Have you ever wanted to make a large batch of soup, salsa or gravy, but you just couldn’t fit all of your ingredients in the blender? Smaller batches take too long? Mixer beaters make a mess?

Next time you run into this potential culinary catastrophe, try an immersion blender.

Chef Ted Polfelt, culinary instructor at Virginia Western Community College and corporate chef for Jefferson Street Management Group, touts the immersion blender’s benefits.

“Immersion blenders are versatile,” Polfelt said. “The hand-held blenders are great for pureeing soups and making vinaigrettes. It is nice because you can add right to the pot instead of doing a soup in batches in the blender.”

Soup is Polfelt’s favorite thing to make with an immersion blender. Pureeing hot liquids in a regular blender can be difficult, and Polfelt likes the safety aspect the immersion blender lends to dealing with hot food.

“Putting hot liquids in a blender can be dangerous if done improperly, so this is where an immersion blender can be great as well to save time,” he said.

Most don’t consider making foam, but it’s an interesting product that you can create with help from an immersion blender.

“Adding lecithin powder to a liquid and then using the immersion blender agitates the liquid, and the lecithin stabilizes foam on top,” Polfelt explained.

The foam can then be scooped out to use as flavor enhancement.

To prevent big messes, Polfelt advises: Make sure that the blender is completely submerged in whatever you are blending before turning it on; and make sure it is turned off before taking it out.

Immersion blenders help make a variety of sauces, lattes and desserts, including the delectable lemon ricotta cheesecake that accompanies this article. Have fun immersing yourself in these recipes!

Truffled Potato Soup with Chive

1 pound potatoes, diced

1 qt. chicken or vegetable stock

4 oz. white wine

½ onion, diced

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 stalk of celery, diced

1 cup heavy cream

½ cup chives, minced

2 oz. truffle oil

Salt and white pepper, to taste

Sweat the onions, garlic, and celery until translucent. Deglaze with the white wine and let it reduce by half.

Add potatoes and stock — cook until tender.

Use immersion blender to blend to desired consistency.

Add Cream, chives and truffle oil. Bring to a brief simmer and season to taste with salt and white pepper.

— Courtesy of Ted Polfelt

Apple Butter

5 ½ pounds soft, sweet apples (golden delish, McIntosh, Fuji or gala work well)

1 cup brown sugar

¾ cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon ground cloves

1 vanilla bean or ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Slice apples into small pieces (about ¼”) and dispose of cores (you do not need to peel the apples).

Place apples in a large slow cooker.

In a medium-sized bowl stir together sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon, salt and cloves until well-combined. Pour sugar mixture over apple pieces and stir until well combined.

Place lid on crockpot and cook on low heat for 10 hours.

Once 10 hours has elapsed, use an immersion blender to puree apples until smooth and no chunks remain.

Scrape the inside of the vanilla bean into your apple puree (or add vanilla extract).

Turn crockpot on to low heat and cook another 2 hours uncovered, stirring occasionally.

Store in the refrigerator in an airtight container. It will keep about 2 weeks.

Lemon Ricotta Cheesecake

Base:

2 cups Graham Crackers crumbs

⅓ cup Granulated Sugar

¼ teaspoon Kosher Salt

7 tablespoons Unsalted Butter, melted

Filling:

3 (8 ounce) packages full-fat cream cheese, very soft

1 cup whole milk ricotta cheese, at room temperature

1 ¼ cups granulated sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 large eggs + 2 egg yolks, at room temperature

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

¾ cup fresh lemon juice

2 teaspoons fresh lemon zest

Whipped cream for serving, optional

Lemon zest finely grated, for serving, optional

For the crust:

Preheat oven to 350° F. Lightly spray a 9” springform pan with non-stick spray.

Wrap the bottom and sides of the pan with several layers of heavy duty tinfoil. Set pan aside.

In a large bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, sugar, salt, and melted butter; stir well to combine. Firmly pat the mixture into the prepared pan.

Bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes. Place partially baked crust on a cooling rack and set aside while you prepare the filling. Reduce oven to 300 degrees Farenheit.

For the filling:

In a large bowl using an immersion blender, beat the softened cream cheese and ricotta cheese until completely smooth, scraping the bowl as needed.

On medium speed, add in the sugar and vanilla and beat until smooth. Reduce the immersion blender to the lowest speed possible and add in the eggs and egg yolks; beat until just combined. Don’t over mix.

Using a rubber spatula, stir in the flour, mixing just until combined. Fold in the lemon juice and zest, mixing just until it’s incorporated in the batter.

Pour filling into prepared crust and spread the top smooth.

Place the cheesecake pan into a large, deep pan. Fill the pan with 3 inches of hot water. This water bath will help ensure your cheesecake comes out crack free.

Carefully place the pan in the oven and bake for 1 hour and 25 minutes. Then turn oven off and let the cheesecake sit, undisturbed, for 40 minutes, inside the oven with the door shut. The cheesecake should still be slightly wiggly.

Remove the cheesecake from oven and gently run a knife very around the edge of the cake. Place the cheesecake on a cooling rack and cool completely, then loosely cover the pan with saran wrap and chill for at least 6 hours.