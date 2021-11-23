In season: Deer mate, hunters hunt, and hungry people are fed

Primary mating season, aka the “rut,” is on for white-tailed deer.

Such activity has deer running around, heedless of cars, so watch out while driving. And it brings out the hunters, who are allowed to take them.

Deer hunting with bow and arrow began in early October, but those with muzzleloaders started on Oct. 30, and rifles were allowed from Nov. 13 through season’s end, Nov. 27. These parameters and other hunting dates later in the year vary slightly by county, so be sure to check the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (dwr.virginia.gov) before you hit the woods.

Mark and Jennifer Phillips keep busy during the season running J&M Deer Processing in Rocky Mount. They have been in business for eight years, with their busiest time running from October’s end to December’s beginning. The Phillips accept clean, field dressed deer, then remove the hide, quarter the meat and clean off all fat and gristle. The result is a very tasty product for their customers.

For the past last six years, the couple has worked with Hunters for the Hungry, an organization that provides venison to people who may not be able to afford meat. After they process the donated deer and package it as steaks, roasts and burgers, the meat goes to food banks for distribution.