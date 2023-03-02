On Saturday, March 11, from 1 to 3 p.m., Meadowbrook Public Library will hold its first-ever Kitchen Supply Swap.

This is an opportunity for anyone in the community who has dishes, pots and pans, utensils, bakeware, gadgets, etc. to donate items they don’t need, or to pick up such items that they do need. The goal of the event is to encourage people to reduce waste and save money by exchanging their gently-used kitchen supplies and items with others.

To participate, those with items to donate are encouraged to bring their gently-used kitchen supplies to the library the week prior to the event, or on the day of. All donated items must be clean, useable and in good condition. On the day of the swap, attendees can browse the available items and take what they need for free.

"We want to make this event as accessible as possible," said Library Program Coordinator Kerri Copus in a news release about the swap. "No one should have to go without basic supplies, and we hope this event will help fill that need for our community. This serves to provide a space to meet up, give away items you may no longer need, and find items that need a new home --- all while participating in sustainable living!”

Leftover items will be donated to the Eastmont Thrift Store, a part of the Eastmont Community Foundation.

Meadowbrook Public Library is located at 267 Alleghany Spring Road in Shawsville. For more information, contact Branch Manager Cindy Minnick at 540-268-1964 or cminnick@mfrl.org.

- The Roanoke Times