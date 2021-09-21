Meatless by mandate

Rural Virginia locals traipsing outdoors may unwittingly encounter various crawling critters. The Lone Star Tick is one such bug.

This pest is named after the large, white, often star-shaped spot on the female tick’s back. Commonly found in the southeastern United States, the Lone Star spreads a condition known as Alpha-Gal (short for galactose-alpha-1,3-galactose) Syndrome. At its core, patients develop an allergy to any meat from a hooved animal. However, the allergy has been known to extend to hooved animal byproducts and dairy. The allergy can cause a variety of reactions ranging from gastrointestinal distress to hives to anaphylactic shock.

Discovered in 2007 by Dr. Thomas Platts-Mills at The University of Virginia, alpha-gal is a carbohydrate molecule present in all red meat. Dr. Saju Eapen, an allergist with Asthma and Allergy Center in Roanoke, explains this molecule is present in all hooved animals (cows, pigs, deer, etc.). Ticks serve as a vehicle, passing the molecule from hooved mammals, in which alpha-gal occurs naturally and does no harm, to people, who do not naturally create this carbohydrate molecule and, therefore, have a negative reaction.