Persimmon pleasures: Don't miss out on the native fruit, which you won't find at the grocer's

American persimmons (diospyros virginiana) are among the most underutilized and beautiful trees for your landscape and your table. Walking the woods right now, you might find yourself catching the smell of something like apricots, honey, caramel and spice. That, my friend, is the teasing scent of persimmon.

Now these are not the pretty Asian or Italian ones you see at the store in the fall. Those are most often the Japanese varieties of hachiya (the elongated plum tomato looking ones) or fuyu ( the plump flat ones.) The native ones are a bit smaller (golf ball-sized) and must be fully ripe to enjoy. Let’s talk about that for a minute, as it’s the reason you don’t see these yummies on every holiday table.

Persimmons are loaded with tannins. One bite into an unripe persimmon and you will have what is best described as a regrettable experience. First you have the lovely taste of persimmon and then your mouth goes chalky as the tannins clean your teeth in a way you never imagined. It passes quickly, but it’s quite memorable. Only the fuyu persimmon can be eaten unripe. It’s the sweetest and most popular for slicing, stuffing, and drying. All others should be dead ripe to be eaten or used.