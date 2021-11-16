Persimmon pleasures: Don't miss out on the native fruit, which you won't find at the grocer's

American persimmons (diospyros virginiana) are among the most underutilized and beautiful trees for your landscape and your table. Walking the woods right now, you might find yourself catching the smell of something like apricots, honey, caramel and spice. That, my friend, is the teasing scent of persimmon.
Now these are not the pretty Asian or Italian ones you see at the store in the fall. Those are most often the Japanese varieties of hachiya (the elongated plum tomato looking ones) or fuyu ( the plump flat ones.) The native ones are a bit smaller (golf ball-sized) and must be fully ripe to enjoy. Let’s talk about that for a minute, as it’s the reason you don’t see these yummies on every holiday table.
Persimmons are loaded with tannins. One bite into an unripe persimmon and you will have what is best described as a regrettable experience. First you have the lovely taste of persimmon and then your mouth goes chalky as the tannins clean your teeth in a way you never imagined. It passes quickly, but it’s quite memorable. Only the fuyu persimmon can be eaten unripe. It’s the sweetest and most popular for slicing, stuffing, and drying. All others should be dead ripe to be eaten or used.
Now a dead ripe persimmon is a funny looking thing. It’s a lovely rusty autumn orange, with a nice frosty bloom of yeast and sometimes little black speckles like on a banana, which attest to its sugar content. It’s got to be soft. Not just avocado soft but about to fall out of its skin soft. Looking like it’s about to go bad. Seriously. The thing is they have to look really ugly — wizened, like they are about to rot. The insides should seem nearly liquid, with a pudding-like consistency, as often described.
They are totally worth the taste-test learning experience, in my opinion. Your tongue will feel funny the next day, but it’s still worth it. Why? Not only is it a rich and silky textured fruit, but its aftertaste is just as wonderful. It’s complex: sweet, apricot, citrus, apple, with vanilla caramel and hints of mace, almost cinnamon-y. Obviously, any recipe calling for apple pie or pumpkin spice will also work for persimmon. Notably cardamon is another wonderful spice that goes well with your local woodland “possum fruit.’ Yes, this funny tree with the right-angled limbs is a favorite for cute possums, who dangle as they nibble ripe fruit, hence the colloquial name.
Persimmon is also extremely good for you. It surpasses the apple, in fact. The fiber alone makes it a real jewel of the forest. They have about 127 calories per fruit and are rich in vitamins A, C, beta-carotene, thiamin (B1) riboflavin (B2), folate; and minerals magnesium and phosphorus. Studies have shown that just one medium-sized Japanese persimmon (about 2 American persimmons) is enough to help fight atherosclerosis.
Make note of where the tree is too, because in the growing seasons those green leaves make a pleasantly spicy tea.
What messes folks up most when trying native persimmons is the fact that there are two landrace varieties of persimmon. A northern strain and a southern strain. Here in Virginia, we have a mix of both growing wild. In my experience around the Roanoke Valley area, they are mostly the southern strain. The northern strain ripens in late summer and will drop 100% of its fruit between August and September. However, the Southern strains are in full swing in September, with green as well as orange fruit in October. They can hold their fruit into January which gives rise the belief that they are best eaten after the first frost. It’s also a lovely treat to find dusted with snow on a wintery walk.
So how do you eat a persimmon? you ask. Well, the skin is edible but when fully ripe on an American persimmon you can just suck the meat from the fruit and discard the seeds and skin, or just eat the whole fruit — spitting out the seeds. Don’t worry if you swallow one, they are non-toxic but probably more roughage then you really want.
Persimmon seeds also are used to predict the weather in Appalachia. Well-respected folklore teaches that if you split the seeds open lengthwise, the lighter image (or cotyledon) inside the seed will foretell the winter to come. A spoon or shovel shape means there will be a lot of snow. A knife means bitter cold, and a fork mean a warm winter (lots to eat). However, the seed must come from your immediate area for the most accurate forecast. The Persimmon trees between Dixie caverns and Ironto are calling for a bitter cold winter.
If supporting native pollinators, and planting local trees is a thing you like, this is a tree you should add to your landscape. It will be a long time until it bears, and you will need several as they are a gendered tree, with males and females. They are quite lovely in autumn, with their fiery red-orange foliage and turquoise, lichen-speckled bark. They make a statement as a row or grove, especially when wildlife come to call.
I have been out picking persimmons recently to make preserves to use over the holidays. To ripen your native persimmons, you can let them set out on trays for a few days in a sunny window (helps keep the color bright orange, otherwise they go a baked pumpkin pie-like brown/orange). To make it quicker, put them in paper bags with an apple or banana, as the ethylene gas from those will turn them quickly. Place fruit in single layers, though, as that ripe persimmon will be incredibly delicate and fragile.
My preference is to let them be in the window until just before I plan to cook, then the night before, I select the ripest little jelly balls (they feel like those, or tiny water balloons) and put them on a tray in a paper bag with an apple. That ensures all of them will be perfect with no accidental half-ripes in the mix.
Continue reading for the treats I am making this weekend, spiced persimmon preserves, spiced persimmon butter and a persimmon spice cake. Persimmon preserves are delicious as a relish or spread with a holiday ham (yes, even a ham sandwich) or mixed in morning Oatmeal. If you think Pumpkin spice is amazing, wait till you try this!
Persimmon spice cake
1 box spice cake mix
1 small pack finely chopped pecans
6 ripe fuyu persimmons (you can use 18-20 ripe native persimmons when you know how to tell if they are dead ripe. Fuyu can be used when firm or properly sloppy, so are perfect for the beginner.)
1 tbsp. pumpkin pie spice
1 oz. container autumn colored sprinkle/jimmy mix
2 16-oz. cans buttercream frosting
Parchment paper to line baking pan(s)
Mix pecan bits and sprinkle/Jimmies and set aside.
Follow box directions adding persimmons and spices. Grease pans and line with parchment paper, which seems redundant, but if you have any firm fuyu chunks touching the pans, they can stick like a bur. The parchment helps with that.
Bake, turn out and let cool.
I have a trick of warming half a can of frosting and pouring it as a sealing coat on a cake. It’s a method that predates “crumb coat” techniques and can be done with hot cakes. So I seal the cake with this icing-like glaze and let it cool, then frost and assemble as desired. Finally, take your nut and jimmy sprinkle mix, put a full spoonful against the bottom edge of the cake and gently push the topping into the sides. Moving upward towards the top. Repeat all the way around until the sides are nicely covered.
Then take a fall shaped cookie cutter (I used a pumpkin shape for this cake), set on the top as a stencil and lightly fill with the topping mix. Tap it in place with your finger. Add more if need be. Carefully remove cookie cutter, and you are done.
Spiced Persimmon preserves
Use fuyu until you are comfortable identifying a ripe wild persimmon.
Commercial persimmons have few if any seeds where as American usually have 4-6.
American persimmons should be so ripe as to feel like a sack of jelly. I generally push the contents through a large-holed colander if I am working with a lot of persimmons. The calyx on any persimmon will be woody, so you can hold that end and smoosh them. Gloves are advisable, as it’s the kind of mess a 6-year-old adores.
The skin of the American persimmon practically disappears as you do this. It’s not necessary to discard or keep it. However I usually discard them as I can because they seem to hold on to those undesirable tannins the longest.
Whether you are mashing fuyu or smooshing American, you need to get about 4 cups finished mash. American persimmons have big seeds so figure 4-6 wild American persimmons to a domestic fuyu.
At this point, you are good to follow the next recipe. The persimmons are loaded with natural pectin so this sets into a thick spread. It’s easy to preserve this way without spice to use in recipes.
Spiced persimmon butter
4 cups American persimmon pulp or the equivalent of mashed fuyu persimmons
2 cups sugar
1 cup real lemon juice
1 tbsp Pumpkin pie spice
½ tbsp ground cardamon
Mix all ingredients and bring to a roiling boil.
Scraping sides, stir periodically for about 10 minute while you get your jars, bands and lids ready.
From this point you follow standard water bath canning directions.
Ladle into hot ½ pint jars, secure lids, screw on bands tightly, then loosen a quarter turn.
Submerge in a boiling water bath, ensuring the jars have at least 2 inches water over the top.
Most recipes only call for a 10-minute water bath, but it’s fine if, like me, you let it go 15.