Restaurant review: Bluegrass BBQ, goodness in Pembroke

Without getting into the many points of contentious arguments over BBQ, we will tell you this pulled pork BBQ was tender, juicy, and full of smoky goodness. It was chopped well, not too fine, not too coarse. Of the six sauces available we preferred the South Carolina Gold. Whatever your sauce preference, from vinegary to sweet to hot, they are all on the table.

On other visits we ordered combinations that included smoked chicken and beef brisket. The combination dinners vary in price depending on the meats selected and how many you think you can eat. The brisket was tender with a nice crust and the chicken was juicy with a crispy skin. Each time we got a combination dinner we took home enough to enjoy the next day.

A sandwich that caught our eye was the Big Pork Poppy ($9.95). It was stacked high with six ounces of pulled pork topped with jalapeño bacon. It is served with a side of your choice, we had the Smokey Baked Beans, and slaw. The sandwich is not sauced; just pick one of the six on the table. The Kickin’ Bourbon and the Sweet Smokey both went well with the pork and bacon. The jalapeño bacon is special. The beans are sweet and helped tone down the heat in the sandwich.