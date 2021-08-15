Restaurant review: Bluegrass BBQ, goodness in Pembroke

It does not seem that long ago that we dined on Korean food at this same table. But now there was a platter of BBQ, crispy fries, golf ball size hush puppies, slaw, and baked beans in front of us.
This little building off U.S. 460 in Pembroke started as a Post Office and now is home to Bluegrass BBQ. Complete with a mounted boar’s head on the wall, the small dining area seats more than you may think.
Casual and friendly is the ambiance. We seated ourselves during our visits but were quickly given large laminated menus and asked for a drink order.
The silky voice of Alison Krauss breezed through the restaurant.
The menu is the size of a big place mat but is crammed with starters (appetizers), sandwiches, open-faced platters, entrees, burgers, sides, combination platters, and salads. Where did we start? We ordered the pork rinds with BBQ spice ($5.50) to munch on. Savory with a hint of sweet, they did not disappoint.
We contemplated the best way to experience all Bluegrass BBQ had to offer. The combination platters seemed the best choice. They allow you to order two, three or four meats and come with your choice of two sides and fries.
We ordered a two selection combination of pulled pork and smoked sausage with sweet potato casserole, hush puppies, and fries ($16.00). The tray of food that arrived was fit for a king and a queen, a lot of vittles. The hush puppies were the size of golf balls (repeated for emphasis) and the casserole was a sweet counter point to the crispy and well seasoned shoe string fries. The smoked sausage was excellent with a casing that snapped and so juicy. The BBQ, keep reading.
Without getting into the many points of contentious arguments over BBQ, we will tell you this pulled pork BBQ was tender, juicy, and full of smoky goodness. It was chopped well, not too fine, not too coarse. Of the six sauces available we preferred the South Carolina Gold. Whatever your sauce preference, from vinegary to sweet to hot, they are all on the table.
On other visits we ordered combinations that included smoked chicken and beef brisket. The combination dinners vary in price depending on the meats selected and how many you think you can eat. The brisket was tender with a nice crust and the chicken was juicy with a crispy skin. Each time we got a combination dinner we took home enough to enjoy the next day.
A sandwich that caught our eye was the Big Pork Poppy ($9.95). It was stacked high with six ounces of pulled pork topped with jalapeño bacon. It is served with a side of your choice, we had the Smokey Baked Beans, and slaw. The sandwich is not sauced; just pick one of the six on the table. The Kickin’ Bourbon and the Sweet Smokey both went well with the pork and bacon. The jalapeño bacon is special. The beans are sweet and helped tone down the heat in the sandwich.
In an atypical loss of common sense we invited a friend to go with us who is a vegetarian (to a BBQ place!). We were going to try the Southern Fried Frog Legs ($7.95) but the face of the vegetarian was so disturbed we ordered the Pimento Cheese Dip with House BBQ Chips ($6.50) instead. The dip was a little gooey but the chips were crisp and seasoned just right. The Veggie Burger with American cheese, lettuce and tomato with a side of fries and cole slaw ($11.00) was enjoyable and praised by our guest.
Since you asked, we had the Southern Fried Frog Legs on another visit. Crispy, juicy, a little fun, we had to try them; and we were not sorry we did. The frog legs are served over hot pepper slaw, fried with crispy breading, and drizzled with pepper honey. Maybe this is why we saw no frogs at Pandapas Pond that day (just kidding).
An entree we enjoyed was the catfish filet. You can order it fried or blackened. We ordered ours fried with a side of baked beans and the hot pepper slaw. The catfish was a crispy delight with the fish tender inside. The breading was seasoned to our tastes; it needed nothing else. The beans were consistent with the last time we had them, just sweet enough to compliment the savory fish. We were not fans of the hot pepper slaw but we think others will enjoy it. If you prefer your BBQ vinegary then this is slaw for you.
With to-go boxes in hand we had been eyeing the Scoops Arcade across the street each time we visited. Even stuffed like Teddy bears we walked across the street and had hand scooped ice cream in waffle cones. Then we played air hockey to work it off. My goodness, the BBQ, the side dishes, the friendly service, the Bluegrass music in the background, the drive to Bluegrass BBQ was worth it.