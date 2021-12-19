Restaurant review: Sandro’s is way more than pizza

When we approached the front door of Sandro’s Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant, we both remarked we used to rent videos from this location. Located in the continuing-to-be-renovated Marketplace in Christiansburg, Sandro’s is sure to bring in the traffic. With all the construction and new places going in, it is to your advantage to drive carefully through the parking lot. And it is entirely appropriate that there is a fitness center right next to it. You will need a place to burn up the calories after your meal.

Although the word “Pizzeria” comes first in the name, we found the “Italian Restaurant” part of the name more appropriate. Don’t get us wrong, there is plenty of good pizza. There are 19 specialty pizzas and 31 ingredients you can use to customize your own pie. Pizza prices range from $8.99 to $25.99 depending on ingredients and size. Sizes range from 10-inch to 18-inch with a deep dish 16-inch, square Sicilian size available. On one visit we had a 12-inch Rustica Pizza with pepperoni, roasted red bell pepper, black olives and basil and took some of it home. Every bite was good.

There were not enough visits to try some of the 17 specialty calzones or the 12 types of pizza rolls. You can customize those, also. So, yes, Sandro’s is a first class pizzeria. Judging by the takeout orders being picked up this is obviously not a secret.

The interior is divided into a bar area with big windows and a larger dining area. It is clean, new, and the servers dressed in black give it a nice vibe. The background music was perfect for dining. We listened to Sinatra, Bennett and Cole -- real voices and real musicians playing at a tempo we think made for dining. Our servers on all our visits were attentive, knowledgeable and friendly.

The menu is extensive. Of the 16 appetizer selections we tried the Bruschetta Mediterranean ($11.99) and the Fried Calamari ($10.99) on one visit. We debated between the Steamed Mussels ($11.99) and the Caprese ($10.99) and noticed the nod to American palates for those craving French Fries with Cheese ($6.99) or Bacon Cheese Fries ($8.99).

The bruschetta we ordered was like a small pizza, with fresh chopped tomatoes, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, basil, with a liberal amount of olive oil and spices. Fried calamari is one of our barometers of kitchen technique. Sandro’s was crispy, with no grease left in the bottom of the plate. The calamari was tender, not chewy. Sandro’s did well.

There are 20 Italian Classics on the menu. There are 23 types of sub sandwiches. We have not understood why Italian restaurants do this, but there are six types of hamburgers. The burgers are 8-ounce Angus beef served with fries or onion rings. If the Tagliatelle Alla Mozerella ($13.99) is not your thing (fettiuccine with Alfredo sauce and sautéed ham baked under mozzarella), then the Bacon Cheeseburger ($12.99) will make you happy.

We ordered off the Create Your Own Pasta section. There are 27 ways to do that times the six types of pasta. Pick your pasta from angel hair, spaghetti, fettuccine, linguine, penne or gluten-free penne. The jumbo Meatballs in Tomato Sauce ($12.49) were delicious. The meatballs were about the size of a baseball, 3 ounces of well seasoned meat. The tomato sauce was delicious. It highlighted the tomato and herbs and really downplayed the sweetness.

Fresh clams, in the shell, over angel hair pasta in a yummy white wine sauce ($13.99) is a favorite of ours. Fresh bread is served with all the dishes and is a perfect way to sop up the sauce after you attempt to eat all on your plate. The portions are generous. Take-out boxes are no extra charge. (Full disclosure, we ate all the clams in white wine sauce.)

If you are looking for lighter fare, there are 11 salads available. We tried the Antipasto Salad ($11.99) which featured a lettuce mix with ham, salami, marinated veggies, provolone cheese and Kalamata olives. We ordered it with Caesar dressing on the side. It was a good choice after scarfing down an order of six Garlic Knots ($5.99) covered in melted mozzarella cheese. The salad choices begin with a Chef Salad ($10.99), a Greek Salad ($7.99 and $10.99), a Grilled Salmon Salad (13.99), and end with a Caesar Salad ($3.99 and $5.99).

One evening we enjoyed a special of Chicken Saltimbocca ($17.99) -- a chicken breast wrapped in prosciutto with a creamy wine sauce and our choice of fettuccine pasta. The combination of the salty prosciutto and the velvety sauce with the tender chicken was delicious.

You may have noticed that we counted the menu items. Sandro’s has a big, diverse menu, and we did not even touch on the sub sandwiches (23 types) or the soups (five varieties). We did enjoy the Canolli ($4.99) with its crunchy shell and sweet filling, and the Rainbow Chocolate Cake ($6.99) with its colorful moist layers and rich chocolate frosting. What we have is about 170 reasons to go back to Sandro’s Italian Restaurant.