Restaurant Review: The Pine Tavern, family style in Floyd

Family Style includes Fried Chicken and vegetables served to your table ($16 per person). It also includes a beverage (not beer and wine) and cobbler for dessert. Before you have a chance to read the rest of the menu the hot biscuits are in front of you. Just eat one for now; they bake more every thirty minutes. Just thought we would remind you.

As it was just the two of us for our visits we ordered the meals. The meals include your choice of two sides and of course the biscuits. The Fried Chicken meal ($12) is half a chicken, a wing, thigh, leg, and a breast. We had ours with the mashed potatoes and green beans. We also ordered the Meat Loaf ($11) with dumplings and broccoli casserole (vegetable of the day). It was like Sunday dinner only it was a Saturday. The chicken was crispy, the meat loaf firm and generous, the mashed potatoes and beans like good home cooking. The broccoli casserole was not smothered in cheese, thank goodness. It has just enough cheese and lots of broccoli so we imagined we were eating healthy. Then we ordered more biscuits. Did we mention they bake them fresh every thirty minutes?