Seed 'em and Reap: Flower Salads

It’s a wonderful time of year. Maple and ramp festivals are in full swing. Flowers are blooming all over and folks are heading out to pick “spring greens.”

One of my favorite things to do about now is to make what we call flower salads. A flower salad is really just a collection of delicious spring blooming flowers used to garnish various types of salads. Sometimes they’re used in soups and quiches, too.

The most fun combination is redbud, violet and dandelion flowers. Redbuds are blooming on trees now. They are a lovely violet pink and have a sweet cabbage with lemon flavor. Violets, the blue and purple, are best to add for their aesthetic and vitamin content, as the flavor is super subtle. They contain anthocyanins, a type of polyphenol compound that gives foods their purple, blue, or red colors. Anthocyanins are believed to have beneficial effects against aging, cancer and cardiovascular disease. The leaves are also edible and nutrient rich, but I don’t use them as much.

My absolute favorites are dandelion flowers. They are wildly popular in Europe, and settlers brought them here as a “pot herb” for cooking. Over the years, I have happily picked so many dandelion flowers for salads, jellies, cakes and breads that our yard no longer produces dandelions. This fits with one of my favorite sayings: “If you can’t beat it, eat it.”

The dandelion’s golden color comes from its high concentrations of vitamin B, C and A, plus alpha- and beta-carotene, something we all can use this time of year.

To make the garnish for a flower salad, I recommend equal parts redbuds, violets, and dandelions. To prepare the redbuds, you need to remove a woody spur. Redbuds emerge from a small spur growing directly off the branches. When you pick them, the spur will most likely come off with the cluster, so pinch it off, and the flowers are ready to eat.

Violets are highly invasive and difficult to control, however, continuously partaking of the leaves and flowers will ensure the plant becomes stressed enough to die out. Violets in our yard often become syrup, jelly and perfumes, as well as garnish.

When using violets, I prefer to pinch the stem off at the flower’s base, leaving as a little green as possible. I feel that this is aesthetically better, though the stems are edible. I prefer to use blue and purple violets, as those colors are richest in vitamins and aesthetically pleasing.

Dandelions are ridiculously versatile — wine, fritters, jelly, tea, and the list could go on. For the sake of a flower salad, I find it’s best to pull the blossom open and pinch the petals off, to scatter them across the salad. Dandelions are rich in vitamin A, which is a marvelous immune system booster, and the vitamin gives them their beautiful yellow color.

A popular, springtime, fusion-type combo emerges when you mix a commercial kelp or seaweed salad with equal parts of these three flowers. Add a little drizzle of dark wildflower honey, toss and serve for an excellent pick-me-up side, served with fresh fish or shrimp.

For regular salads, I recommend adding equal parts of redbud, violet and dandelion as you assemble. Toss with dressing and garnish with a bit more flower mixture just before you serve. This makes an outstanding addition to the traditional Appalachian “wilted” or “killed” salad, where a hot bacon dressing is drizzled over. Often, such a bowl would include spring greens as dandelion leaves, picked while small and before the flowers bloom, to minimize bitterness.

For a quiche, bread or cake, I recommend at least a half cup of each of these flower varieties. Unfortunately, oven heat will cause discoloration if they are on the surface, but they are not completely displeasing. The internal flowers still look lovely, and the taste remains unaffected.