Seed 'em and Reap: Pecan trivia

Information about the pecan (carya illinoinensis), a quintessential southern staple, is as varied as the multiple options for its pronunciation.

The pecan has something in common with the persimmon, which we discussed in a previous column. It too has southern and northern strains. Some trees will ripen and produce lush crops of pecans in the fall here, while others hang on to their nuts and when they drop, they are still not ripe. In our region, trees should drop nuts in October.

Pecans are members of the hickory family and are the sweetest of the juglandaceae family. The name is Algonquin in origin. To the natives, that word covered native walnuts, hickory and pecans — all easily foraged, stored and traded from the great lakes to northern Mexico.

I cannot write on this subject without covering one of the most ongoing debates worldwide, pecans’ “proper” pronunciation. Outside the United States it is most commonly said ‘pi-kan.’ In the United States we commonly hear “PEE-kahn,” “pee-CAN,” “PICK-on,” “pick-CAN” or even “pah-kon.” Amusingly enough, they are all correct. We don’t use the actual native pronunciation, as it was a generalized term for several species of nuts with a green hull.

The trees were most commonly found from Northern Mexico all the way up the Mississippi waterways to the Great Lakes. Today however they can be found from the Yucatan (Zone 9) north into Zone 5, which reaches into the most southern parts of Canada.

Commercial cultivation began in 1880s and is most commonly done in Georgia, New Mexico and Texas. Seventy-five percent of all pecan nuts and trees are produced in these states.

Native pecans from Mexico are hardy from zone 9 to 11 and have had the least amount of commercial breeding done to create varieties. Western varieties, as they are called, require chilling periods for the nuts to germinate, just like the native varieties found in the northern ranges.

Pecans also like cross pollinating with other pecans. Some varieties bear on alternate years, while others bear every year. It’s important, especially in our region, to research the variety you seek to plant and choose accordingly.

One of my horticulture teachers told a story of pecan trees being planted at the Salem VA Medical Center back in the day, to create a cottage industry for recovering vets — more something to do and be a part of, than for money making. Sadly the variety was the southern one, and the nuts failed to ripen before the frost. The remains of the orchard can still be seen on the hillside adjacent to Arnold R. Burton Complex.

To avoid this, ensure you get a tree whose fruit will ripen fully here in our area. It’s best to get pecan trees from northern growers or to select nuts or seedlings from a local grove with qualities that you like.

Though named varieties are used and sold here, from zone 6 northward most varieties are from regional wild types that developed unique and desirable characteristics. This is usually considered a land race and allows for strong variations in production.

They are noble looking trees, reaching from 66 to 131 feet tall, though sometimes found reaching 144 feet. A pecan tree has a lovely, vase-shaped canopy with a spread of 39 to 75 feet. One can grow to 70 feet tall in just 20 years. This shape creates a stately form suitable to line drives and walks, though they should be planted a minimum of 20 feet back, as they have such strong roots.

They like full sun and good, moist, soil that’s not too rocky. They need at least two inches of water a week during the growing season. Pecan trees need other pecan trees to pollinate. They do best when they are from different varieties but of the same cultivar.

The pecan comes in only 2 cultivars — protandrous and protogynous. The protandrous pecan will shed its pollen before the female parts are ready to receive it. An extension agent should be able to help with this. Another fact to consider is that pecans usually bear on alternating years, meaning every other year, the tree will have few if any nuts. Some varieties produce every year, though.

The pecan tree reaches production age in about four years. The first few years of productivity bring modest crops, but usually by year 10 they are said to produce a mast (aka nut fall) far in excess of anything squirrels could carry off.

The commercial industry for these lovely nuts was slow to take off because of the long wait from seedling to bearing tree. It takes at least seven years to begin bearing and many more years to produce a commercial-size nut crop.

Fruit and nut industries solve this by grafting older bearing branches and buds, called “scions,” onto the root stocks or trunks of young trees.

Growers since colonial times tried and failed to graft these scions. That failure continued until 1846-1847 when a slave, only known as Antione, of the Oak Alley plantation, did was deemed impossible, successfully grafting an older scion of a centennial cultivar onto a younger tree.

My sister recently moved to an old farm house and found beautiful and mature pecan trees which bore in mass profusion this year. Obviously I will be starting seedlings this year.

Strafitying pecansInterested in propagating such locally adaptive trees? It’s fairly easy. This description is for a cottage industry size that any home owner or renter could do. The method below uses a bucket, but for a smaller-scale project for yourself or friends, use a plastic coffee can.

Pecans need to be stratified. This means a period of rest in a cold environment prior to germination. Usually on a small scale, you can put seeds, bulbs and nuts in the crisper drawer, or a jar in the bottom of your fridge for the required period. Propagating on a large scale makes this difficult as you lose too much fridge space. Plus a locally adapted species might not like spending three months in the fridge. It might prefer a longer or shorter period. Northern pecans prefer 120 days of stratification.

The dry stratification method that most folks use is simple. In the fall, gather the nuts and remove the hulls. When fully ripe the hulls split open on pecans to reveal the nuts, so this is fairly easy. Follow these steps:

1. Nuts should be left out to dry out for at least a month. This will prevent rotting.

2. Next, take a bucket with a lid. Cut out most of the bottom and replace with a screen of hard wire cloth.

3. Dig a hole in the yard deep enough to bury the bucket.

4. Pour and level a layer of sand about three inches deep in the bottom of the bucket.

5. Spread a layer of pecans, one nut deep on the sand, and repeat.

6. Top off the bucket with sand.

7. Pour about a half bucket of water over the sand.

8. Seal the bucket and cover it with soil.

9. Mark the location with a stick and wait until spring. For us, planting time is May 10.

In spring, build a frame on legs (legs helps limit pest access and disease spread,) with two-by-fours, the bottom made of hard wire cloth covered with cheap landscape fabric.

Now dig up the nuts and put them in a bucket of lukewarm water to soak for an hour at most overnight.

When the nuts have soaked, fill the bed half full with 3-4 inches of peat moss. Add a layer, with no more then a finger’s width between them, of nuts. Top the nuts with another 2-3 inches of peat moss. Then sandwich with a top layer of hard wire cloth. This allows the rain and water to flow through without becoming soggy or rotting the nuts. The hard wire cloth prevents critters from stealing the nuts. Mist this lightly with water every couple days.

Remove the top hard wire layer when seedlings emerge. After about a month of growth you can transplant them to pots or package them with damp peat moss or sawdust for shipping as seedlings.

If any of this makes you hungry, try the recipe included with this column.

Old fashioned pecan pie

1 refrigerated pie crust

3 large eggs

1 cup dark corn syrup

¾ cup dark brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ cup melted butter

½ teaspoon salt

2 cups pecan halves

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Gently spread the pie crust over a 9-inch pie pan and crimp the edges, or decorate with the tines of a fork.

Spread pecans over the bottom of the pie.

Mix all remaining ingredients in a bowl.

Pour wet ingredients gently over the pecans, which will then float to the top.

Put in the oven to bake for 10 minutes.

After 10 minutes, turn the oven heat down to 350 degrees.

After another 10 minutes, cover the crust edge with either a pie shield or aluminum foil to prevent burning.

Bake for another 20 minutes.

When baked, the pie will be set around the outer edges, but the center should still be jiggly. Let it cool for one hour, then put it in the fridge. The center will set up after 4-5 hours and be ready to serve. The pie can be made one or two days ahead of serving.