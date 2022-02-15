Seed 'em and Reap: Spruce tip tea time

Winter hangs on, as gardeners dream of spring planting and flower blooms.

On cold nights this time of year, nothing suits so well as a hot drink. A favorite of mine to take off the chill is actually something you can forage this time of year, evergreen needles.

Long ago in my backpacking and survival training days I learned about boiling pine needles for a vitamin C-rich tea. It made five times the amount found in an equivalent cup of lemon or orange juice but without the sour/acidic taste. This tea was something popular with indigenous peoples in the northern climates of the American and European continents. I never thought much about the importance of that until I learned about scurvy and sailors.

Back in the 1990s I had a friend who wrote books and gave workshops to prep for survival after Y2K. He was panicked about getting vitamin C, as oranges don’t grow here. I realized at that point how even a person well-educated on a subject can miss the forest for the trees — also that most people don’t understand that just because it’s winter doesn’t mean you can’t forage wild foods.

I hadn’t really thought about that again until recently. We were away at a wonderful resort for a wedding in Vermont. Sadly, the resort had a rather anemic selection of tea to enjoy while reading by the fire at night. If you know me, you’ll know that just won’t do!

The next day we enjoyed a wonderful mountain hike during which I was gleefully wildcrafting — that is gathering uncultivated plants, fungi and fruits from wild places. I found flower seed heads and blue spruce (picea pungens) tips. Once back at the room, I brewed up a cup of delicious spruce tip tea and cheekily sent photos to my forager friends.

White pine (pinus strobus) needles also make a lovely tea, and one that I enjoy every winter as there are white pines outside my kitchen door. Spruce has a fresher and sweeter flavor, but both are delicious. They have a pleasant, fresh, and green flavor. Some think they pick up hints of a minty undertone. It definitely has a pine flavor, but it is surprisingly smoother than you might imagine. White pine tea is also known to sooth respiratory issues, alleviate congestion and freshen your breath.

White pine tea is becoming a popular health drink, not only because it is rich in vitamins, most especially A and C, but also rich in antioxidants and phenols that early studies show have anti-cancer properties. It’s also known for balancing hormone levels and nourishing kidneys.

I was enjoying some green spruce tip tea recently and thought to write this column, so you can enjoy it too. I must first advise you to never take plants or harvest fruits from within 50 feet of roadways, as they pick up all sorts of contaminants. Never ever use a Christmas tree. They are treated with a host of chemical growth retardants, and in some cases, insecticides.

For pine needle tea, select three to five needle bundles from a white pine. Rinse them and pinch the brown needle sheath off the bottom (it can be left if you prefer; I just don’t like the look and I think it makes the taste just a little bit dryer.) Then put them in a mug, pour boiling water over them and leave to brew about five minutes.

I sweeten mine with Stevia, but you can sweeten to taste with whatever you like. Discard the needles as you would a tea bag and enjoy. You can also make a pot of this tea with a small handful of the needle bundles.

For spruce tip tea, it’s three to five tips, about the size of your thumb from the finger end to the first joint below the nail. Rinse, put in a mug, pour boiling water and let brew for about five minutes. Just like brewing tea.

Again I sweeten with a dash of Stevia. Blue spruce is just a little sweeter and more delicate than green spruce, but the difference is almost imperceptible. I recommend starting out sampling these, as they are really easy to identify.

Do not use it if you are not 100% certain of the identity of the tree, as there are some pines that have toxins — specifically Australian pine, black jack pine, bull pine, common yew, common juniper, lodge pole (shore) pine, Monterey pine, Norfolk Island pine, yellow pine (both eastern and western types) and ponderosa pine. The latter’s toxin truly irks, because ponderosa smells like warm pine and butterscotch.

Canadian and Carolina hemlocks are also tea-worthy, but I recommend against them due to problems with woolly hemlock adelgids, an invasive insect.