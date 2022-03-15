Seed 'em and Reap: World of the mantids

While doing some winter pruning today I noticed something that always gets the “oh my gosh what is that!” reaction from people. It’s a small wad of what looks like seafoam candy stuck to a tiny twig or piece of grass deep within bushes, low tree limbs or grasses. This is an egg case for praying mantids.

There are at least 17 types of praying mantids—21 by some counts, in North America. The smaller, more delicate, native variety is the Carolina praying mantis (Stagmomantis carolina), while the larger, more robust Chinese mantis (Tenodera sinensis) is the most commonly seen. There are several other imports, including Australian and European.

The non-native species are generally larger by several inches and are indiscriminate eaters. Chinese mantids, the largest of the ones found here (up to 5 inches) have been documented capturing and eating hummingbirds, small reptiles and amphibians. They will also eat bees, butterflies and other mantids, obviously. A big plus, however, is unlike most natives, they recognize those nasty invasive brown marmorated stink bugs as prey and readily eat the gnarly things.

The Chinese mantids are also the most frequently sold type, for pest control.

If protecting natives is a goal of yours, always check what species you are ordering or collecting. Chinese mantids are voracious and best suited where you have infestations of grasshoppers or crickets. Not aphids or weevils.

For the home gardener, I recommend collecting native egg cases, which look like tiny straight strips of sea foam, stuck on a branch or grass. The Chinese mantis egg case looks like about a 1-inch rounded end wad of seafoam.

Gather them now and twist tie them to your rose bushes, or keep them refrigerated until you can tie them to a tomato plant in the garden.

Many sites now recommend destroying the Chinese and European egg cases, but the European praying mantids were brought in to do a job — control gypsy moths — and the Chinese praying mantids are useful in a correct setting, such as vineyards and grain fields. Therefore, I think husbanding the natives should be the goal of all home gardeners, while commercial growers use the non-natives. This gives the natives a chance to compete.

If you can, ship non-native egg cases to friends in areas that need them, or to friends with insect-eating animals (chickens for example), for a win/win situation. Natives should always be given priority, in my humble opinion.

To say that praying mantids are smart is an understatement. Though I know of no intelligence tests done on them, I have witnessed learned behavior and interspecies co-operation many times.

Many years ago, a naturalist friend taught me a trick with praying mantids. She would put a drop of water between her index and middle fingers and tip them so the drop rolled to the end of her fingers, then hold this out to a mantis. On hot days, if one remains perfectly still, a mantis will grab both fingers, lower its mouth to the drop and drink it.

At the time, my friend told me this trick, I had made the acquaintance of a mantid by the pool sidewalk at work. She was always in the arborvitae there. I would wave 2 fingers at her, like mantid claws, as a greeting while I worked. When she waved both back at me, I put a hand out to her. Soon she began climbing onto my hand and I would let her ride around on me while I weeded or watered things. I called her Fiona.

Fiona in time took to gesturing toward things with one claw, and I would put a hand up and transfer her to the new location. Most times it was the same spot where I had picked her up. She had two siblings, Flora and Fauna, in neighboring arborvitae. They never learned the waving trick but would sometimes climb on for a ride and fly off when they saw a spot to investigate.

That summer we were having a drought, so my friend suggested feeding them water. I tried it with Fiona and she readily grasped on and drank several drops. The strength of a mantid’s grip is quite surprising. When I tried feeding Flora and Fauna, I learned Fiona was being very gentle. I am surprised those two didn’t cut my fingers open. So, if you want to try this, be prepared; you’ll want to jerk away unless it’s a gentle mantid. And I don’t recommend letting children do this.

Meanwhile, for fun, Here’s a delicious recipe for seafoam candy. Enjoy.

Seafoam Candy

1 cup unsulfured molasses

1 cup turbinado sugar

1 tbsp. white vinegar

2 tsp. baking soda

Line a 9-inch-by-9-inch baking pan with parchment paper. Grease with butter and set aside.

In a medium sized, heavy-bottomed and high-sided (if possible) saucepan, stir together the molasses, turbinado sugar, and vinegar over medium heat. Stir frequently, bringing mixture to a boil.

Once the mixture is boiling, attach a candy thermometer to the side of the saucepan, making sure the tip of the thermometer is in the boiling liquid, not touching the bottom of the pan.

Continue to cook over medium without stirring the candy until your candy thermometer reads 300° F.

Remove the pan from the heat and gently stir in the baking soda until evenly combined. Mixture will bubble up creating the bubbles and texture in the candy. Do not over-stir, as this will deflate the bubbles.

Pour the mixture into the prepared pan as evenly as you can. Tilt the pan around to help the candy spread. Do not tap the pan or use a spatula to spread it as this will deflate the bubbles. An uneven surface is perfectly fine.

Allow the sea foam to cool in the pan for at least an hour.

Remove candy from the pan using the parchment paper to lift it out. Then break the candy into pieces using a mallet or a knife. It will break apart like peanut brittle or almond bark.

Store in an airtight container or bag for up to 2 weeks.