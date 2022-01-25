Sharp instrument: Chefs like to slice with a mandoline

So much cooking fun comes from experimenting with new flavors, textures and devices. One device rarely found in the common American kitchen, but which certainly should be, is the mandoline.

Don’t mistake it for the musical instrument. The mandoline — note the “e” at the end — is a culinary instrument, useful to quickly and easily slice a variety of foods. Professional chefs use them frequently.

Chef Ted Polfelt, a long-time instructor at Virginia Western Community College and corporate chef for Jefferson Street Management Group, is one of them.

The classically trained Johnson & Wales graduate says the mandoline is a great tool to produce consistent slices, which is particularly important for restaurant presentation. Polfelt likes to use the mandoline to begin the slicing process, which he later continues with a knife. He said that it really speeds up his cutting.

Safety is important with the sharp tool, the chef cautions.

“No vegetable is worth your fingertip,” Polfelt said.

For example, you might wind up with a vegetable stump that won’t fit into the mandoline, but resist risking your digits. Save vegetable scraps that won’t fit and use them later for soups or purees.

Be wary of the blades as you concoct the delicious dishes below. The pickled fennel is provided by Polfelt and is his favorite recipe using a mandoline.

Pickled Fennel

1 bulb fennel, shaved thin on mandoline

½ orange peel

½ orange, squeezed

1 cup white balsamic

1 teaspoon coriander seed

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons Sugar

1 pod star anise

1 cup ice

Bring all the ingredients except fennel and ice to a simmer. Add ice and stir until melted. Add fennel and seal in a container or jar. Let marinate for at least 24 hours.

— Ted Polfelt

Mini Herbed Pommes Anna

½ cup (1 stick) butter

12-24 small tender thyme sprigs, plus 2 teaspoon coarsely chopped leaves

1 garlic clove, minced

1¾ pounds small waxy potatoes (such as Yukon gold), each slightly larger than a golf ball

2 teaspoons kosher salt

Black pepper to taste

12-cup muffin pan

Preheat oven to 350° F. Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Brush muffin cups all over with butter. Line bottoms with parchment-paper rounds. Arrange 1-2 small thyme sprigs in center of each round. Drizzle ½ teaspoon butter into bottom of each cup.

Add chopped thyme and garlic to remaining butter in saucepan. Stir over medium-low heat until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat.

Using mandoline, slice potatoes crosswise into very thin rounds (less than 1/16-inch thick), placing them in a large bowl as you work. Pour herb butter over and season with salt and pepper; toss to coat well.

Divide potato slices among muffin cups, layering overlapping slices to create a circular pattern. Lightly press center of each to make compact. Drizzle any remaining butter and seasoning from bowl.

Cover muffin pan tightly with foil and place on a baking sheet. Bake until potatoes can be pierced easily with the tip of a knife, about 35 minutes. Remove foil; invert a rimmed baking sheet over pan. Turn, lightly tapping on counter, releasing potatoes onto sheet. Rearrange any slices that may have fallen out. Using a metal spatula, carefully turn cakes, thyme sprigs facing down. Discard parchment.

(Potatoes can be made 1 day ahead. Cover; chill.)

Increase heat to 425° F. Uncover cakes if needed. Bake until bottoms and edges are golden and crispy, 25-30 minutes. Carefully turn cakes, thyme sprigs facing up.

Chipotle Shrimp Jicama Tacos with Pineapple Salsa

Salsa

1 cup finely diced pineapple

¼ cup finely diced red onion

¼ cup finely chopped cilantro

1 jalapeno, stem and seeds removed, finely minced

1 tablespoon lime juice

Salt, to taste

For Tacos:

1 large jicama

1 pound of peeled, de-veined shrimp, tails removed (smaller shrimp is better)

1 can of chipotles in adobo

2 tablespoons pineapple juice

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 avocado, diced

Chopped cilantro for garnish

To make the salsa, combine all of the ingredients in a mixing bowl. Cover and place in the refrigerator.

To make the jicama taco shells, peel the jicama to remove the outer layer. Using a mandoline, thinly slice the jicama into rounds. Set aside.

In a blender or food processor, combine the chipotles in adobo, pineapple juice, lime juice, cumin, salt and pepper. Using 2 tablespoons of the sauce, marinate the shrimp for 30 minutes. (Freeze or use the remaining sauce to marinate chicken or steak)

In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the shrimp to sauté. Cook for 2 minutes and then flip the shrimp over and cook for another 1-2 minutes, or until pink and just curling.

Assemble your tacos with 3-5 shrimp (depending on size of shrimp), pineapple salsa, avocado, and cilantro.