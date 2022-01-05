Social media increasingly a place to share recipes, restaurant specials

Social media and its growing prevalence in modern society has affected our lives in many ways. Whether you frequent the tried-and-true Facebook, aesthetically pleasing Instagram or new media marvel Tik Tok, there is something out there for everyone. And every time you log into your favorite social media site, there’s one thing you’re bound to run into — food.

People love food, and social media is just one more place to share the culinary marvels of local restaurants and bakeries. Whether companies are using social media as advertising or patrons are photographing their plates before digging in to a delicious, colorful brunch, social media is filled with food.

Wanda Ashley, owner of healthy local eatery Ashley’s Taste of Home in Martinsville, shared how social media has grown and affected her business. When she started her restaurant three years ago, Ashley knew her healthy and delicious menu of nutritious meats, vegetables, and homemade soups would attract an older clientele.

However, in her area of Martinsville on King’s Mountain Road, there aren’t many restaurants that serve up her type of healthy and hearty meals. While she does attract older clientele, between her location near the local community college and her savvy social media skills, she has also been able to reach out to younger patrons who enjoy her healthy, affordable meals.

Ashley said one of her best-selling menu options is her wholesome soups that are made from fresh vegetables every day. Two of her best sellers are homemade vegetable beef and potato soup. Many folks stop by and take home a quart to enjoy later and, thanks to her Facebook page, she is able to advertise her soups for the day and patrons message her through Facebook Messenger to reserve their order — because of this, she said most days she completely sells out.

Along with advertising her delicious food, Ashley is a crafter and uses her Facebook page to sell wreaths, flower bouquets and other items she creates. She makes wreaths and bouquets for every time of year — her bouquets used for cemetery plots are a popular item. Her primary joy and favorite hobby is making wreaths, and you can find many of them pictured on her Facebook page “Ashley’s Taste of Home.”

While social media has helped Ashley grow her business, it is also a great place to find new recipes to try at home. These recipes were found through a variety of social media sites. It was hard to pick just three!

Yogurt Bark (pinterest – iheartvegetables.com)

Ingredients

½ c. plain Greek or regular yogurt

¼ c creamy peanut butter, plus more for drizzling

1-2 tbsp. honey or agave (to taste)

2 tbsp. mini chocolate chips

Directions

Wrap a cutting board in plastic wrap or cover with parchment paper. Set aside.

Combine yogurt, peanut butter and honey until completely mixed. Adjust amount of honey (or agave) to taste.

Spread yogurt mixture into an even layer, about four inches by six inches, or ½ in. thick.

Sprinkle with chocolate chips.

Drizzle a little extra peanut butter on top.

Let chill in freezer for 1 hour.

Break into small pieces and store in airtight container in freezer.

Apple Cider Cookies (TikTok – @bdylanhollis)

Ingredients

Cookies

¾ c. butter

1 c. brown sugar

½ c. sugar

1 egg

2 c. flour

1 pinch of salt

1 tsp. baking soda

½ tsp. nutmeg

½ tsp. allspice

½ tsp. ginger

½ tsp. cardamom

2 tsp. cinnamon

1 apple

¼ c. apple cider

Icing

3 tbsp. melted butter

1/3 c. apple cider

Powdered sugar (add until it produces desired texture)

Directions

Combine butter, sugar, and brown sugar in a bowl. Add egg. Mix well.

In a separate bowl, combine flour, salt, baking soda and spices. Set aside.

Chop one apple into bite sized chunks and combine with ¼ c. apple cider.

Slowly incorporate dry mixture into the wet mixture, stirring well.

Add apple mixture after the dry mixture has been blended in well.

Chill batter in the refrigerator for at least one hour.

Scoop batter onto aluminum foil lined cookie sheet.

Bake at 350° F for 17 minutes.

Combine melted butter, apple cider and powdered sugar. Drizzle over cookies.

Healthy Fried Chicken (Facebook – Low Carb with Jennifer)

Ingredients

8 raw chicken tenders

1 ½ c. almond flour

1 tsp. onion powder

1 tsp. garlic powder

2 tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. pepper

1 tsp. mustard powder

1 tsp. dried thyme

2 large eggs

2 tbsp. water

Your favorite cooking oil

Directions

In a shallow bowl, whisk together eggs and water

In a separate bowl, combine almond flour, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, pepper, mustard powder and thyme.

Add cooking oil to a large skillet over medium high heat.

Take chicken strips and dredge in almond flour mixture, back to egg mixture, then in almond flour mixture again.

Set strips on a baking sheet or cutting board. Repeat this process with each chicken strip.

Test oil temperature – it should be around 350° F. Add 3-4 battered chicken strips to hot oil. Cook each side until golden brown and with an internal temperature of 165° F.

Remove from oil to a paper towel-lined plate. Repeat with the rest of the chicken.